"Mirka doesn't get enough credit" - Roger Federer's former coach on the influence of Swiss' wife on his career

Roger Federer's former coach, Paul Annacone, recently discussed the impact that Mirka Federer had on the Swiss' career.

Mirka used to play tennis but had cut her career short due to a recurring foot injury. Her path crossed with Federer's at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where they both represented Switzerland. They teamed up to play doubles and soon after began dating.

The couple tied the knot on 11 April 2009 and have four children together —Charlene, Myla, Leo, and Lenny. Federer's former coach Paul Annacone recently appeared on the "Rock n Roll Tennis" podcast, which is hosted by Keith Fraser and former British No. 1 John Lloyd.

There. the 60-year-old shed light on the often overlooked influence of Mirka on the Swiss' illustrious tennis career. According to him, Mirka's presence and impact on the former World No. 1's journey are frequently undervalued, and she deserves more recognition for her contributions.

"He [Federer] had a great team around him. Tony [Godsick] was awesome. Mirka doesn't get enough credit. She's amazing. She really is someone that understood tennis and understands her husband so well, not only with the tennis but also with who he became as an icon. She's incredible that she managed all that," Annacone said (at 44:06).

Annacone stated that the 42-year-old had an exceptional team supporting him and that he felt privileged to be a part of such a remarkable group.

"And without Severin Luthi and Pierre [Paganini], man, it would have been tough, but I was, I was just lucky. I was just one granule of salt in that big whole shaker of ingredients. It was really fun," he added.

Roger Federer on how he is spending time post-retirement: "I love spending time with my family and friends"

Laver Cup 2022

In an exclusive interview with GQ, Roger Federer revealed how he enjoys unwinding in his post-retirement life. The former World No. 1 shared that he cherishes spending quality time with his family and close friends.

According to the Swiss, indulging in a delightful dinner with his loved ones is his ultimate way to unwind and relax.

"I love spending time with my family and friends. For me, going out for a nice dinner in the evening with people I like is the best way to relax," he said in October.

Federer expressed that because he was unable to take breaks during tournaments and the most demanding phases of his life, he now deeply appreciates the leisurely lifestyle he enjoys after retirement.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion disclosed his fondness for traveling and he mentioned a preference for destinations that do not necessarily offer thrilling or adrenaline-inducing experiences as his primary objective is to unwind and relax.

"I didn't take a break even during my tournaments and most stressful periods. I also really enjoy traveling, although you have to be careful that it doesn't get too exciting, after all you want to relax. A fine line if you want to see and experience a lot," he added.

Federer called time on his playing career in September 2022, finishing with 103 ATP singles titles.

