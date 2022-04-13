Who is Tony Godsick? Meet Roger Federer's long-time agent who made a cameo in his latest commercial with Anne Hathaway

Roger Federer's recent commercial for Swiss tourism alongside Anne Hathaway has already become a fan-favorite, with many praising the World No. 43 for his surprisingly good acting skills.

In addition to being awed by the majesty of the country's landscape shown in the ad, fans of the 20-time Grand Slam champion also couldn't help but notice him name-dropping a certain "Tony" in the video.

When the former World No. 1 asked Tony if he knew about the director using only wide shots for the commercial, the neatly suited-up man seated next to him shrugs his shoulders and waxes lyrical about the beauty of the Furka Pass.

Intrigued fans could not stop wondering who he was, someone important enough to be on a casual first-name basis with the 40-year-old as well as feature in a global ad alongside two of the most popular figures in pop culture.

That someone happens to be Tony Godsick, who has served as the Swiss maestro's agent for the last decade and a half. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the American who has been instrumental in landing some of the most lucrative deals for Roger Federer.

Who is Tony Godsick?

Tony Godsick completed his university education at the prestigious Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and began interning for the International Management Group (IMG) when he got his big breakthrough.

Godsick was called on to assist former World No. 1 Monica Seles during an exhibition event, which eventually led to him becoming her day-to-day travel manager at the talent company.

It was Seles who also helped bring about two of the most important moments of the American's career. She first introduced him to fellow tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez, a two-time doubles Grand Slam winner and Olympic gold medalist.

Simon Graf @SimonGraf1 In Cleveland, @DominicStricker and Nicholas Godsick made it to the quarters in doubles. Nico is the son of @rogerfederer ‘s Manager Tony Godsick and Mary Joe Fernandez. Quite a talent at the age of 17. In Cleveland, @DominicStricker and Nicholas Godsick made it to the quarters in doubles. Nico is the son of @rogerfederer‘s Manager Tony Godsick and Mary Joe Fernandez. Quite a talent at the age of 17. https://t.co/FGYrGLJwJa

Godsick and Fernandez began dating in 1996 and married in 2000. They now have two children and Godsick's son Nicholas is an up-and-coming tennis player who has just begun his journey on the Challenger Tour.

Then, in 2005, when Roger Federer was on the lookout for an agent, Seles suggested he go to IMG. When the Swiss further elaborated that it was imperative that he gets to know a specific agent, the nine-time Grand Slam champion gave him Tony Godsick's name.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Here's my exchange today with Roger Federer (on Zoom from Geneva) on why Team8, the agency he cofounded with his agent Tony Godsick, split with Sascha Zverev suddenly last year, and if that was related to the abuse allegations against Zverev from his ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova: Here's my exchange today with Roger Federer (on Zoom from Geneva) on why Team8, the agency he cofounded with his agent Tony Godsick, split with Sascha Zverev suddenly last year, and if that was related to the abuse allegations against Zverev from his ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova: https://t.co/NHbB6rUbrd

Federer and Godsick began their partnership and remained together with IMG until 2013, when the duo decided to leave the group and start Team8, their own talent company. The firm currently has a few high-profile clients, including teenage sensation Coco Gauff, NHL goaltender Herik Lundqvist and Juan Martin del Potro before his retirement.

David Law @DavidLawTennis



Says he initially spoke to all the Slams about Laver Cup because ‘it’s criminal that they (the venues) are only used a couple weeks a year’.



tnns.co/bEdvLb Interview with Tony Godsick about what it’s like being the agent for Roger Federer.Says he initially spoke to all the Slams about Laver Cup because ‘it’s criminal that they (the venues) are only used a couple weeks a year’. Interview with Tony Godsick about what it’s like being the agent for Roger Federer. Says he initially spoke to all the Slams about Laver Cup because ‘it’s criminal that they (the venues) are only used a couple weeks a year’. tnns.co/bEdvLb

Godsick and the 20-time Grand Slam champion are also the brains behind the Laver Cup event, while Team8 is a key strategic investor with On Running -- the athletic footwear brand which the World No. 43 is a shareholder in.

"Tony Godsick understands how much my family and my tennis mean to me" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer with Tony Godsick (far right) and the rest of his team after his 20th Major title

Speaking in interviews over the years, Roger Federer has maintained that the secret to his partnership with Tony Godsick is the fact that their goals align with each other. The 20-time Grand spoke highly of the American, noting that he understood the importance of the Swiss' personal life in his business decisions better than anyone else.

“Tony and I have been working together for more than 15 years. We have developed a good sense of trust to make sure we are aligned with the same goals. It’s not about him and it’s not just about me. We have grown together," Federer said. "He understood how important the home market was for me, and it ended up being a great place for him to do business and also learn about who I am and where I love to live.”

ForeveRFed @FedGirlForever This Godsick-Federer family bond is just too pure for words 🥺 This Godsick-Federer family bond is just too pure for words 🥺❤ https://t.co/e4bu4meKNR

Not only that, the former World No. 1 has also remarked that Godsick understands how important his family is to him. The 40-year-old asserted that, having seen the American raise his own kids into "incredible people," he could be at peace trusting Godsick to help him do the same too.

"He understands how much my family and my tennis mean to me. Without that, [our partnership] just wouldn’t survive after all these years. And the example of his character is the love he has for his family. He has worked so hard to make sure each of them is successful and know they are loved and protected," Federer said. "We have watched our families grow together, and his kids have developed into incredible people. To me, that is the biggest sign of the overall person that he is."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan