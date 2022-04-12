Watch: "The Grand Tour of Switzerland, even more majestic than Roger Federer's abs" - Hilarious commercial for Swiss tourism starring Federer and Anne Hathaway

Roger Federer was announced as the brand ambassador for Switzerland Tourism last year, a country he has represented with gumption for more than two decades as a tennis professional.

Having already starred in a commercial for the tourism board in a hilarious commercial alongside renowned actor Robert De Niro, the Swiss' most recent ad is along similar lines.

Appearing alongside celebrated actress Anne Hathaway this time around, the 20-time Grand Slam champion and the actress featured in a skit about the commercial's final cut. The duo were unmistakably dissatisfied with the video they saw on screen, complaining that they were upstaged by Switzerland's majestic scenery.

For example, a shot of the two driving along the picturesque Furka Pass showcases a rather tiny car against the lovely backdrop of the Swiss mountains, prompting Federer and Hatheway to wonder why no one can see their faces. The director, however, is convinced that they have a "masterpiece" on their hands.

Upon questioning, he emphasized that he had to make the artistic choice because the on-screen chemistry between the pair was so "electric."

"Your chemistry together was so electric that it had to be framed delicately against the majestic Swiss landscape. Like a postcard, you know?" the director notes.

The former World No. 1 then probed the director on why he and Hathaway were made to parkour "22 times" over glaciers if only wide shots were going to be used in the video. But everyone else gathered in the room sided with the director, saying that they got "goosebumps" watching the splendor of the glaciers.

A synchronized swimming performance from the duo was seemingly cut out of the final cut of the commercial, but technicians admitted that Federer's abs looked "amazing" in the deleted scene.

A frustrated Federer pointed out that his abs couldn't even be seen, which led one writer in the room to come up with a clever idea for what the tagline for Swiss tourism could be.

"Maybe we should write something like, "The Grand Tour [of Switzerland, even more majestic than Roger Federer's abs,"" he says.

Before the 40-year-old lost his cool, Anne Hathaway ushered him out of the room, saying that they should "take a break." The American proceeded to warn the 20-time Grand Slam champion that she would not be doing his next commercial and that he would be better off making a request to Meryl Streep.

As they walk away off-screen, the real tagline of the commercial is revealed through a voiceover: "Anne and Roger learned the hard way that no one upstages the Grand Tour of Switzerland."

Roger Federer back in training after 10 months of inactivity as he gears up for his comeback

Roger Federer has hit the gym hoping to make a quick return to action this year

On the tennis side of things, Roger Federer is hard at work in training to facilitate his return to competitive tennis once again. The Swiss Maestro last played a professional match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and has been on the sidelines since then with a knee injury.

The resulting break has taken the former World No. 1's ranking to as low as World No. 43, the first time he has fallen out of the top-30 since 2000. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's return date is uncertain, but it is estimated that fans will not be able to see him back in action until the end of this year's grass swing at least or late summer.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan