How Roger Federer, wife Mirka & their children are fulfilling their dreams after Swiss' retirement

Roger Federer shared that he has been finally taking trips and enjoying quality family time with his wife Mirka and four children since his retirement from tennis in 2022. The tennis legend capped off his career at the Laver Cup that year, competing in a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.

Ad

Federer, considered one of the GOATs in tennis, amassed 20 Grand Slam titles and became one of the eight singles players to achieve the colossal Career Grand Slam. He held the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for a record 310 weeks and won 103 singles titles on the tour.

During his tennis career, the 43-year-old didn't always get the chance to spend quality time with his family. His wife, Mirka, a fellow former player whom he first met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, has been a constant support system for him.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, the 43-year-old revealed that his retirement years have been fun since the family can finally spend time together.

"I'm very happy in retirement. I feel really energized, refreshed to be honest. I've done amazing amounts of travels with my family and my wife. It's something we've always wanted to do. It's always been a dream of ours to go to places either we've been to and experienced them without practice coming or a match coming, or to new places, of course, and just have a really good time, you know, on the road and it's been great. I always make the joke that I should have retired earlier, so I would have had more time because I'm so happy in retirement." (0:05)

Ad

"But of course, it did take me a little bit of time to also get used to it, manage my schedule well and maybe better. I feel like I'm in good control right now, which is a great thing. And I just, you know, want to spend a lot of time with my children. My boys are 11, my girls are turning 16 now, soon, so it's been a good time also family bonding for all of us and it's been a lot of fun every time."

Ad

Federer and Mirka share four children: twin girls, Myla Rose and Charlene Federer, and twin boys, Lenny and Leo.

Roger Federer teased a tennis comeback in a recent announcement

Roger Federer at 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 12 - (Source: Getty)

It's been almost three years since Federer retired from tennis, but he seemed to be interested in taking to the court again soon. Even in his retirement years, he hasn't been away from sporting endeavours, often playing golf and skiing during leisure time. In an interview with TNT Sports, Federer hinted at his return, though not professionally, but in exhibition matches.

Ad

"Honestly I'd love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I've played so much. But no seriously, I'd love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world."

He also revealed that some tennis practice after a long break wouldn't be a decent option for him now. He has played with his children but had no specific individual training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More