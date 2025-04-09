Roger Federer spotted in rare on-court appearance on Mallorca's grasscourt

Roger Federer made a rare appearance at the tennis courts, casually hitting balls on the grass courts of Mallorca— a hometown of his dear friend and arch-rival, Rafael Nadal.

Federer announced his retirement in 2022 at the Laver Cup, and since then, the Swiss has not been spotted playing tennis so often. However, the Swiss Maestro has kept himself busy with brand collaborations and occasional appearances at tennis matches.

Fans were delighted as their icon held the racquet after a long time, also on his favorite surface, grass. He was dressed in the signature white grass court ensemble, with his Wilson racquet. He even donned sunglasses under the bright sun and looked sharp while spending some time on the court.

The appearance was more emotional for the fans as the location of Mallorca, which is the hometown of Nadal, reminded people of the fiercest rivalry between two of the greatest players of the sport. The two have shared some iconic moments on the court and have great mutual respect off the court as well.

Federer is arguably considered the best tennis player on grass with eight Wimbledon titles, more than any male player. With Wimbledon approaching in two months, it sparked nostalgia among the viewers seeing Federer hitting balls on grass. The rare glimpse of Federer on a tennis court was a heart-touching moment for all the tennis fans around the world.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Roger Federer with his wife Mirka - Source: Getty

Roger Federer and Mirka attended the Monte-Carlo Masters event as the former is the brand Ambassador of Rolex, which is the primary sponsor of the ATP tournament. Along with this, the couple even spent some time in the coastal regions of the city.

Federer never won the Monte-Carlo Masters in his two-decade-long career, so it would have been a bittersweet return for the Swiss Maestro. The clay surface was never the strongest suit for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, but he still managed to win 11 ATP titles on the surface. However, none came in Monaco.

The tournament has progressed into its third day, with the second-round matches in action. The second round saw a major upset in the form of top seed Alexander Zverev getting eliminated at the hands of Matteo Berrettini in three sets. Players like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will feature on the third day, competing to secure their place in the third round.

