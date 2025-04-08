Roger Federer & wife Mirka ooze class in Swiss icon's Monte-Carlo photodump

Roger Federer has shared images of himself and his wife Mirka enjoying the spectacular sights of Monte Carlo. The couple is in the principality to watch the Monte Carlo Masters, one of the few tournaments on the ATP schedule that the Swiss ace failed to win.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is now happily retired and building an impressive business empire. This includes a clothes and accessories range called the RF Collection, which he has developed in conjunction with Japanese clothing manufacturer Uniqlo. Federer is as much a style icon as he is a tennis superstar, so he is an enormous commercial draw.

Federer confirmed those style credentials when posting a set of images on his Instagram page, as he and wife Mirka took in the sights and sounds of Monte Carlo. As ever, Federer exuded style and elegance in the pictures, and captioned the post, simply:

"Springtime in Monaco"

Part of Roger Federer's reason for being in Monte Carlo is his ambassadorship for Rolex, the Monte Carlo Masters' main sponsor. He also represents brands like JURA, Switzerland Tourism, On Running, and Credit Suisse Group.

Monaco is a popular choice for tennis stars to make their home, but not for Roger Federer

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Three - Source: Getty

Monte Carlo is home to several tennis stars. Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Major champion, is the game's most famous Monaco resident. Part of the reason Djokovic and others like the principality is the sun. It shines more than 300 days a year. Monaco also has tremendous training facilities, including the well-known Mouratoglou Tennis Academy.

The chief attraction, however, is Monaco's status as a tax haven, with no income, capital gains, or investment taxes. Other tennis stars who are residents include Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Denmark's Holger Rune also lives there, but in an interview with Forbes.com, identified the wealth of practice partners as his main reason for calling it home:

"I come from Denmark and it’s a great country but not a lot of tennis players. So for me, the facilities and the players that are here in Monaco to practice with are really important because in Denmark I cannot get this kind of experience.”

Roger Federer has never lived in Monaco. His ties to his home nation, Switzerland, are believed to be too strong, and he's never been tempted to leave. In 2008, Federer bought a $8.5 million mansion in Wollerau, Switzerland, and remains a welcome tourist in Monte Carlo.

