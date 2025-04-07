Roger Federer & wife Mirka turn heads with effortless elegance in Monte Carlo ahead of Masters 1000 event

Roger Federer has been cutting a dash in the week of the Monte Carlo Masters, impressing sponsors and observers with his style and elegance. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is now comfortably retired and has his extensive range of clothes and accessories under the RF Collection, which is part of his brand ambassadorship for Japanese clothing manufacturer Uniqlo.

Federer was doing the corporate rounds in Monaco when he met up with well-known optician Celine Roland. The 33-year-old is a famous French entrepreneur with her own optical business called Céline Roland Opticien Lunetier. The pair met at the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, together with Federer's wife Mirka.

Roland shared the experience on her Instagram account, posting an image of them on a hotel balcony. Roland suggested that her company has been selected to distribute RF Collection eyewear. She captioned the picture:

"I had the immense privilege of meeting Roger Federer - a legend of the sport, with rare elegance - and also adorable! His wife Mirka is just as lovely. Honored to be part of the opticians selected internationally to distribute the exclusive collection."

Celine Roland IG Story | Source: Celine RolandInstagram/@celineroland_off

Roger Federer is an ambassador for Rolex, who are the main sponsors of the Monte Carlo Masters. He has also represented On Running, JURA, Switzerland Tourism, and Credit Suisse Group.

All-time great Roger Federer is a style icon for his sport

Roger Federer 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Federer told British GQ in 2022, reported by Vogue.com, that his on-court style was the last thing on his mind when he started at age 17. However, over the years, his opinion had changed:

“Sampras and Agassi used to wear this baggy stuff. It was just a trend, so in hindsight, I think, ‘Was I crazy to wear XL at 17?’ But you wanted to think you were big and buff, even when you weren’t yet. Now we look stronger and slimmer because of the way we wear it. That’s where the power of clothes is so important: it really can change your entire look.”

At 43, the Swiss tennis legend continues to express himself off-court and is as much a topic for the fashion magazines as he is for the sports pages. He holds the record for achieving 237 consecutive weeks as World No. 1, and his 103 singles titles have only been bettered by Jimmy Connors with 109.

