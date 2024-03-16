Iga Swiatek has chosen Steffi Graf as her ideal dinner companion among tennis players, following her semifinal win at the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

Swiatek has delivered a dominant campaign at the WTA 1000 event, defeating the likes of Danielle Collins, Linda Noskova, and Yulia Putintseva without dropping a set. The World No. 1 booked her place in her second Indian Wells final with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win over Marta Kostyuk in just 69 minutes.

Following her win, Iga Swiatek expressed pride in her performance and emphasized her positive mindset heading into the final.

"Well, for sure I'm proud of myself and really excited. I think it was a great match for me today. I have all positive vibes," she said in her post-match press conference.

When asked to pick her ideal dinner companion among tennis players, both past and present, the World No. 1 promptly selected Steffi Graf.

Swiatek also shed light on her preferred discussion topics for the dinner date, expressing her desire to learn about the 22-time Grand Slam champion's mentality and method of handling her meteoric rise to being the best player in the world.

"Well, her mentality and how she handled, you know, suddenly being the best player out there and how she felt with it personally," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek to take on Maria Sakkari in Indian Wells final

Following her win over Marta Kostyuk, Iga Swiatek awaited the result of the blockbuster semifinal clash between Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari to determine her opponent in the Indian Wells final.

The World No. 1 shared that she had no preference regarding her opponent in the title clash, emphasizing that it would be a challenging final regardless of which of the two players made it through.

"Oh my God. There's no preference. It would be stupid for me to say anything. Both of these players are really great and experienced so they're going to be fighting today and they're going to be fighting in the final no matter who's going to be there. So, it's going to be tough anyway," she said in her on-court interview.

Sakkari emerged victorious against Gauff in the semifinal, beating the American 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 to book her place against the Pole.

Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari will face off in a rematch of the 2022 Indian Wells final, where the Pole claimed a 6-4, 6-1 victory. While the Greek enjoys a 3-2 head-to-head record against the Swiatek, the World No. 1 has triumphed in their two most recent encounters in straight sets.

