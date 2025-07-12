"How utterly obnoxious" - Fans furious after controversial Wimbledon gesture during Queen Consort Camilla's attendance goes viral

HRH the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, Camilla, showed up at the Royal Box to witness the Wimbledon semifinals for the men's draw on Friday, July 11. Fans were infuriated as some spectators were gestured to stand up to honor the Queen and found it authoritative in a way.

Members of the Royal family are often spotted in the Royal box of the Championships due to their family history with the tournament. Queen Elizabeth II was a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the place where Wimbledon is held, till 2016, after which the legacy was passed down to the Princess of Wales, Catherine, who is a regular at the tournament as well.

In a clip posted by the official account of Wimbledon, the crowd rose to acknowledge the presence of Her Majesty the Queen. What enraged fans was an individual accompanying the Queen, prodding a spectator who attended the tournament to stand up and show respect to her.

Here are some of the fan reactions via X:

"If some rude lackey shoved me in the back with a phone to stand up, I’d shove that device so far up her arse she’d be s*itting phone parts for a week. How utterly obnoxious," wrote one.

"I 100% agree with you - but the lackey is Debbie Jevans (ex-player who made 4R in 1979)," another wrote.

"If I was at Wimbledon and Camilla's people tapped me to stand up as she walked past I'd stay seated like my behind was glued to my chair," posted a fan.

"Imagine being tapped on the shoulder to stand up for some entitled old hag. Such a weird country," wrote another.

"The speed and volume I’d have told the person telling me to stand up to F**k Off would have been louder than a Sharapova Grunt," wrote another in fury.

"The fact Camilla's cronies had to pat people on their backs in order to get up for Camilla. Lol warm welcome my a**" another posted.

Princess of Wales was present at the Wimbledon Ladies final

The Princess of Wales Catherine at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, was present at the Royal Box to witness the women's singles final on Saturday (July 12), between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova. In the end, she congratulated both players and presented them with their trophies.

She was joined by Billie Jean King, Garbine Muguruza and others at the Royal Box, as they witnessed Iga Swiatek clinch her maiden title at the tournament.

