Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz had a hilarious reaction to limiting his tiebreaks during his win over Jack Draper at the 2023 Monte-Carlos Masters.

In a thrilling match at the Monte-Carlo ATP 1000 tournament, 10th seed Hurkacz defeated British No. 4 Draper 6-3, 6-7(3) 7-5 to progress in the tournament.

During the second set of the match, Draper managed to secure an early 3-0 lead and even had break points to potentially double his advantage. However, he failed to capitalize on the opportunity and ultimately lost his lead. As the set progressed, both players became more cautious on their serves, resulting in a tie-break.

After the match, Hubert Hurkacz took to social media to humorously note that he had only played one tiebreaker in a three-set match and also added a 'lion' emoji to his post.

"When I play three sets and only one of them ends in a tiebreak," Hurkacz tweeted.

F1 superstar Charles Leclerc makes a visit to Monte-Carlo Masters, interacts with Hubert Hurkacz

Charles Leclerc (L) and Hubert Hurkacz (R)

Hubert Hurkacz was spotted engaging with Ferrari's ace driver Charles Leclerc before starting his campaign at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Hurkacz is in Monte Carlo to make his fourth appearance at the ATP 1000 Monte-Carlo Masters. The World No. 12 will be eager to better his quarter-final performance from last year. He narrowly missed out on victory against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in a grueling three-set match in 2022.

Leclerc and Hurkacz have had the pleasure of crossing paths before while playing padel in 2021. The former World No. 9 has been a motorsport enthusiast since he was a child and has always had a keen interest in collecting mini models of the latest cars.

"I would always ask my parents to get me another one. Since then I have loved cars. I really like motorsports and I love Formula 1. I began to follow every single race, qualifying. I really enjoyed watching it. It's such a big process to get the car ready for the race. There’s so much data, so many things involved. The drivers are just insane driving these machines that are so fast," Hurkacz said.

The 26-year-old also mentioned some of his favorite F1 drivers and included Leclerc on that list.

"I really love McLaren. A couple of weeks ago they had an amazing win. There’s of course Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. I also really like Charles Leclerc. I like most of the drivers, but I would say those are my favourites,” Hubert Hurkacz said in an interview with ATP.

