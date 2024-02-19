Andy Murray won his maiden ATP Tour-level title at the 2006 SAP Open in San Jose, USA. After his win, the 19-year-old Murray embraced his then-girlfriend Kim Sears in a way that the now three-time Grand Slam champion found cringeworthy.

Andy Murray recently looked back at a clip of his triumph in San Jose, which was posted by TennisTV on Instagram. In the clip, Murray is seen getting emotional after winning his first tour title and then going to the stands to celebrate his victory with Kim Sears. Murray kisses Sears on the lips before embracing her.

The Brit shared the Instagram reel on his account and profusely apologized to now-wife Kim Murray for kissing her. Murray also joked that if someone had behaved with him in the way he did with Kim, he would have dumped that person on the spot.

"Huge apologies to my now wife for whatever I was doing to her mouth there.... If I was on the receiving end of that I would have dumped me on the spot!" Murray wrote in an Instagram Story.

Andy Murray began dating Kim Sears in 2005. The couple got engaged in November 2014 and tied the knot in April 2015. Since then, they have welcomed three daughters and a son.

At the 2006 SAP Open in San Jose, Murray defeated Mardy Fish, Wang Yeu-tuzoo, Robin Soderling, Andy Roddick and Lleyton Hewitt on the way to the title. This would be the first of 46 titles won by the 36-year-old on the ATP Tour.

Andy Murray to play Qatar Open 2024, face Alexandre Muller in 1R

Andy Murray will continue his journey on the 2024 ATP Tour and play at the Qatar Open in Doha this week. The Brit is in the midst of a slump on the tour, failing to win any match in his four tournaments in 2024 so far. He would be hoping to turn around his fortunes in Doha this week, having reached the final of the tournament last year.

Murray will begin his campaign at the 2024 Qatar Open against Alexandre Muller of France on January 20. The only previous encounter between the former World No. 1 and Muller came in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Qatar Open where Murray emerged victorious.

Performing well in Doha this week will be crucial for not only Murray's confidence but also his ranking. He has barely hung on to his top 50 ranking after losing four matches in a row in 2024, and losing early in Doha would ensure that he drops out of the top 50.