Roger Federer was mentioned as an athlete that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone draws inspiration from.

The former World No. 1 in singles has won 20 major men’s singles titles, and 103 singles titles on the ATP tour and bid farewell to his professional tennis career in 2022. Roger Federer has won all of the 4 Grand Slams and is one of the three players to do so.

The tennis legend was once a ball boy, and he once opened up to Vogue in their “73 Questions” edition that he wants to be remembered as a “good tennis player” and a “Philanthropic”.

“It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice”, he had said.

He has since been a source of inspiration to people across the globe, whether they are athletes or not.

During the rapid-fire game on Koffee With Karan, Deepika Padukone was asked by the host Karan Johar as to which celebrity’s home she would like to be as a housefly.

“If you could be a fly on the wall in any celebrity’s house, who would it be and why?”, asked Karan Johar.

Without much thought the actress answered:

“Roger Federer”

Johar went on to ask why she had chosen the tennis icon.

“Roger Federer. And why?” he asked.

She replied to this question without any hesitation, stating how she chooses athletes as her role models, mentioning how Federer has been a source of inspiration as a human and an athlete.

“Because I, I take inspiration from athletes and he's, he's what..I'm like hugely inspired by him on and off the court,” she explained.

Deepika Padukone, one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, hails from an athletic background, her father Prakash Padukone is a former professional badminton player. She played badminton competitively from her school days. She had played in national-level championships and baseball in state-level tournaments.

Roger Federer on his retirement from professional tennis

Roger Federer announced his retirement on September 15, 2022, mentioning the Laver Cup 2022 will be his last.

The former Swiss tennis legend won his 20th Grand Slam title after defeating Marin Cilic in the 2018 finals. He is the first male professional tennis player to win 20 Grand Slams.

Roger Federer has won the Wimbledon title eight times. He even broke Pete Sampra’s then record in men’s singles title, by winning his 15th Grand Slam at the 2019 Wimbledon.

Federer’s list of titles and achievements on and off court is long making him an ideal inspiration for aspiring tennis players.

