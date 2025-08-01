"Hulk Hogan was a nasty human being" - Martina Navratilova furious as Governor dedicates Friday to late WWE legend in Florida

Czech-American women's tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, has shared her thoughts on Florida's 46th governor, Ron DeSantis, as he recently declared a commemoration to Terry Gene Bollea, widely known as the WWE icon Hulk Hogan. Navratilova is widely recognised as one of the greatest women's tennis players of all time. Throughout her decorated career spanning four decades, she won 167 WTA Tour singles titles and 177 WTA Tour doubles titles, among other prestigious achievements. The tennis superstar was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000.Through her recent X post, Navratilova shared her thoughts on Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, after he honoured Floridian WWE icon Hulk Hogan posthumously. In an official memorandum dated July 31, DeSantis stated that the US Capitol and Florida State flags fly at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on August 1, 2025. He further declared August 1 as ' Hulk Hogan Day' to celebrate the legacy of the late wrestler, who died at 71 due to cardiac arrest on July 24. Navratilova shared,&quot;Our governor can eff off on this. Hulk was a nasty human being.&quot;She attached the former Senate nominee, Mike Harvey's X post, which stated,&quot;This is what the GOP does in the South. They honor known racists and find any opportunity they can to let black and brown people know that they don't matter. Our governor is very well educated. He has to be aware of the pain that Hulk caused here in the Bay Area and the country.&quot;Throughout the years, Martina Navratilova has been involved in charities supporting animal rights, LGBTQ rights and underprivileged children.Martina Navratilova reflects her thoughts on the double standards faced by womenMartina Navratilova at Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 - Source: GettyDuring her June 27, 2025, interview with Amol Rajan, an Indian-British journalist, broadcaster and former media editor of the BBC News, Martina Navratilova shared her thoughts on the contrast faced by women in society.&quot;Women are still judged by a different metric than men and certainly judged by a different metric when they do something wrong... Women are used to that and it happens on a daily basis. I think men just don't realize how much women have to deal with on a daily basis. Parenting, the women are automatically slated to be the caretakers and they still have a job when guys are heroes for doing the same thing,&quot; she shared. (23:22 onwards)Among multiple iconic feats achieved in her career, Navratilova holds nine Wimbledon titles, which is a record for the most titles won by a male or female player at the grass court Slam in the Open Era.