"Humble king";"He genuinely comes off as a normal kid" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz reportedly 'rejecting' private jet offer and flying commercial

Following Carlos Alcaraz's challenging experience at the Rotterdam airport ahead of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, reports emerged that the Spaniard chose to turn down the offer of a private jet. Alcaraz's decision resonated with fans, who praised him for being humble and down-to-earth.

Alcaraz touched down at the Rotterdam airport ahead of his campaign at the ATP 500 event but encountered difficulty when he had to wait over an hour for his bags after flying with a budget airline. The Spaniard was later greeted by tournament ambassador Jan Kooijman, who came bearing gifts to make up for the poor experience.

Following Carlos Alcaraz's ordeal, Spanish sports journalist Manuel Sanchez revealed that the 21-year-old had "rejected" a private airline's offer to provide him with a jet for easier travel, opting instead to take commercial flights.

"A while ago, Alcaraz was offered a deal with a private airline to have a jet to travel to tournaments, and he rejected it," Sanchez posted on X (Translated from Spanish).

Many fans lavished praise on the World No. 3 for his humility, with one fan even labeling him an "environmental king" and another praising his upbringing.

"Humble king, never ever see him flash anything," one fan commented.

"Environmental king! I honestly really hate private jets. Disgusting use of resources," another fan chimed in.

"He really seems like a nice kid and was raised well. And not saying he's showing off, he does have a nice Nike/Jordan shoe collection. He genuinely comes off as a normal kid," said another.

Others, meanwhile, pushed back against the notion that Carlos Alcaraz was flying commercial for positive publicity, arguing that he wasn't seeking attention since he hadn't made a public show of his decision to turn down a private jet.

"Idk, clearly he’s in a quiet part of the airport who is he trying to impress that’s he’s on a budget airline? anyone else with his wealth would go via private plane, saves time which is his most important commodity not PR," one fan posted.

"So he refused to have a private jet at his disposal to fly to all tournaments just for PR, even though we never found out about it until this journalist said it in response to a random tweet?" a fan remarked.

"So what exactly did you say 🤔 And why even mention the PR to undermine? Many players with jets have fine PR," another fan wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns with Botic van de Zandschulp in Rotterdam 1R

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. Although the Spaniard enjoys a 2-1 lead in his head-to-head record against Van de Zandschulp, the Dutchman claimed a shock 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 victory in their most recent encounter at the 2024 US Open.

If Alcaraz emerges victorious in his tournament opener at the ATP 500 event, he will lock horns with Felix Auger-Aliassime or a qualifier in the second round.

However, Carlos Alcaraz may be battling illness issues ahead of his opening match, as he was spotted coughing, sneezing, and wearing a nasal strip during his practice session in Rotterdam.

