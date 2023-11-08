"Hungry after the tennis match" - Matteo Berrettini spends "family time" in Monte Carlo with girlfriend Melissa Satta and son Maddox

Matteo Berrettini was recently spotted with girlfriend Melissa Satta and her son Maddox spending some family time in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Berrettini was last seen on the tour at the 2023 US Open, where he was forced to retire from the second round due to an ankle injury. Since then, the Italian player has been taking time off to recover and has been seen spending time with his girlfriend.

On November 7, Satta took to social media to share a glimpse of the duo’s time in Monte Carlo along with her son Maddox. The television presenter and model shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story.

In one photo, Berrettini was seen taking a selfie of the three of them in an elevator.

"Family time in Monte Carlo," Melissa Satta wrote.

Another image showed Satta's son, Maddox, eating after a tennis match.

"Someone was hungry after the tennis match," she added.

Melissa Satta shares family moments

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta have recently been making appearances at various events together. They were present at this year’s Ryder Cup gala night in Rome, where Satta was the host and presenter at the opening ceremony of the golf competition. A week before the Ryder Cup event, Berrettini and Satta attended the BOSS fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

The Italian tennis player and the American television personality were first linked together in January 2023. Melissa Satta revealed the details of their relationship to Vanity Fair a few months later, in May.

Matteo Berrettini shares an emotional note for his former coach

Berrettini at the 2023 US Open

On Saturday, October 28, Matteo Berrettini turned to social media to announce the end of his association with long-term coach Vincenzo Santopadre.

Santopadre mentored Berrettini for 13 years during which the Italian won sevetour-level titles and reached a career-high No. 6 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

Berrettini stated that his coach paved the way for him when he couldn't identify his life's purpose.

“I arrived in your "tennis arms" not yet knowing what I wanted to do of my life, you managed to make me dream far away while keeping my feet on the ground, day by day,” Berrettini wrote.

He further expressed his gratitude towards Santopadre and wished for a stronger relationship on the personal front.

“I don't think I can put it down something that can really express what I feel for you. Gratitude, affection, respect, admiration, gratitude, joy and everything that is beautiful in our relationship. This is just a professional goodbye that probably increases our personal relationship. I've felt you on my side in every difficult moment faced in the last 13 years and, although there have been many hardships, I feel only joy thinking to me and you,” Berrettini added.

Matteo Berrettini slipped to No. 90 in the ATP Rankings and concluded his 2023 season with a 12-11 match record after being unable to play since his exit from the US Open earlier in the year.