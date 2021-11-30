Hubert Hurkacz says Federer is his idol, calls Djokovic the most impressive player

The Big 3 of tennis -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic -- have inspired a generation of youngsters with their skills and achievements. So it was no surprise when Hurbert Hurkacz cited them as the best players in different aspects of the sport during a recent interview with Elle Man Talks. The Polish player touched upon tennis and his other interests.

He cited Federer as his first idol and his win over the Swiss at this year's Wimbledon -- which is also his favorite tournament -- as his most valuable. Hurkacz added that the tournament has the best crowds along with the ones in France and Italy.

Hurkacz said Djokovic has been the most impressive player, citing the Serbian's staying power at the top of the men's game for so long and stated he has the best backhand on the tour as well.

According to the 24-year old, Nadal has the best forehand on the tour as he manages to put pressure on his opponents given how aggressively he hits it. John Isner has been one of the leading servers of the tour for years now, and Hurkacz also credited him as the best server.

Jannik Sinner, who he defeated to win his maiden Masters 1000 title in Miami this year, is his best friend on the tour, the Polish player said.

Hubert Hurkacz's dream mixed doubles partner is Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 French Open.

Compatriot Iga Swiatek is Hurkacz's dream mixed doubles partner and he's looking forward to playing with the 2020 Roland Garros champion soon. Basketball legend Michael Jordan is his favorite basketball player while the Old Town in his native Wroclaw is his favorite place.

As far as his perfect tennis outfit is concerned, Hurkacz said he prefers shorts and a t-shirt, something that's comfortable and weather appropriate. His tennis bag has the usual stuff for a player of the sport -- shoes, overgrips, water and isotonic drinks.

Music is an integral part of a lot of athletes' warm-up routine. Prior to the start of his matches, Hurkacz listens to pop music and current hits, along with something that's positive and dynamic.

He usually doesn't celebrate wins as there's no time and he has to focus on the next match. But after the tournament, he has dinner with his loved ones.

Hurkacz revealed that he is a huge fan of automobiles and would love to own many cars in the future. He said that if he hadn't been a tennis player, he'd probably have chosen a career that involved cars, maybe even be a racer.

Hubert Hurkacz looks to build upon a career-best season

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

The 2021 season was a career-best year for Hurkacz. He won his first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open along with two more titles at the Moselle Open and the Delray Beach Open. He reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon, defeating Roger Federer en route.

He qualified for the ATP Finals for the first time as well and became the highest ranked male player from Poland in singles, peaking at number nine. Hurkacz will next be seen at the 2022 ATP Cup, starting on 1 January 2022.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya