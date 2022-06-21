Hurlingham Classic 2022: Where to watch, schedule, live streaming details and more | Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic

A number of top players will be competing at the Hurlingham Classic this week. Officially known as the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, it will take place at the prestigious Hurlingham Club in London.

The exhibition event's draw will see players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka, Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime compete on the grass courts.

This will be a good opportunity for the players to get some match practice before Wimbledon, especially for Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz, who have not played a single match since the French Open.

The King of Clay's first match is against Wawrinka while Djokovic will take on Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard's last official match against Wawrinka came at the 2019 Paris Masters, where he won 6-4, 6-4. He will be heavily favored to beat the Swiss this time as well.

Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open with the Serb winning 7-5, 7-6(1). While the World No. 3 will be the favorite to win, the Canadian cannot be written off.

French Open runner-up Ruud will take on David Goffin in his first match at the exhibition tournament. Alcaraz's opponent is yet to be decided.

Nadal's second match of the competition will come against Auger-Aliassime, who he beat in the fourth round of the French Open in a thrilling five-setter.

A number of past players will compete in the Legends Doubles matches as well. These include the entertaining Mansour Bahrami, Radek Stepanek, Xavier Malisse and Daniela Hantuchova.

Bahrami and Baghdatis will team up to take on Stepanek and Malisse. The Iranian will next partner Laura Robson and the pair will face the Czech-Slovak duo of Stepanek and Hantuchova.

The third doubles match will see Bahrami and Stepanek face Malisse and Baghdatis. The fourth and final doubles encounter will pit Bahrami and Hantuchova against Baghdatis and Robson.

Hurlingham Classic live stream details

Given that the Hurlingham Classic is an exhibition tournament, there won't be many channels broadcasting it. However, tennis fans will still be able to watch live action of the competition online.

The tournament's official website and Facebook page will provide live streaming for its entire duration.

Fans can also watch the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic compete at the Hurlingham Classic live on the TennisOne app, which will also provide live streaming of the competition.

