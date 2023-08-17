Novak Djokovic recently joked about "blowing a kiss to Hubert Hurkacz," following an amusing interaction with a fan during his second-round match at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Djokovic went against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Western & Southern Open. The Serb won the opening set 6-4, before the Spaniard was compelled to retire in the first game of the second set.

During the first set, Davidovich Fokina had to leave the court for a medical timeout to treat a lower back injury. As Novak Djokovic patiently awaited the Spaniard's return, he noticed some fans trying to take his picture. In an attempt to fulfill their wishes, he walked over and blew a kiss to one of them, causing the fan and the spectators surrounding her to cheer.

The video of the moment was shared by Tennis TV.

Commenting under Tennis TV's post, Novak Djokovic cheekily stated that he was blowing a kiss to Hubert Hurkacz, whose image happened to be featured on the LED screen at that very moment.

"I was actually blowing a kiss 💋 to @hubihurkacz ❤️ 😍 😂 ," he wrote.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also re-shared the same video on his Instagram stories.

"@hubinurkacz 😘 is for you 😂 ," he captioned his Instagram story.

"Everybody's talking about my age, but what about him?" - Novak Djokovic on facing Gael Monfils in the third round at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

2023 Western & Southern Open

Novak Djokovic recently shared his thoughts on facing Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2023 Cincinnati Open and dubbed the match as a "duel of the veterans".

During the post-match on-court interview, Djokovic shared his thoughts on his upcoming match against fellow 36-year old Monfils. The French international recently triumphed over Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in the second round.

The Serb expressed his genuine joy at witnessing the Frenchman's return to the court after enduring numerous injuries over the past few years.

The former World No. 1 playfully remarked that the former World No. 6 is, in fact, a year older than him yet it seems that the attention is always directed towards his own age rather than Monfils'.

He further expressed that he was excited about the "duel of the veterans."

"It's great to see him back after several years of struggling with injuries. He's playing as good as ever. He's a year older than me. Everybody talks about my age, but what about him! He's doing amazing, so it's going to be a duel of the veterans tomorrow I guess," the Serb said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also stated that Gael Monfils is an amazing individual whom he truly respects and admires.

"He's an amazing guy. Someone I truly respect and like a lot as a person," he said. "He brings so much joy to the fans, so much entertainment. One of the most charismatic players that we've had in the past two decades on the Tour."

