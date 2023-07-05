"I actually didn't see Emma Raducanu, asked Andy Murray for advice going out onto Centre Court" - Jodie Burrage after Wimbledon loss

With Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, Great Britain has no dearth of recent Grand Slam winners. The likes of Jodie Burrage are all for taking any help and advice they can get from these champions.

Burrage lost to Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, June 5. In her post-match press conference, she spoke about the difference it makes to have someone who has won a Grand Slam before in their corner.

Burrage stated that she and Emma Raducanu do not talk about tennis. But she did turn to Andy Murray for a little bit of advice before she stepped out on Center Court for her second-round match against Kasatkina.

"I asked Andy Murray actually for a little bit of advice going out onto Centre Court this morning," she cotinued. "Ryan Peniston because it was obviously his first time as well. I messaged him."

Notably, Emma Raducanu, who is still on a comeback trail after undergoing a minor surgery earlier in the year, has been spotted around the grounds at Wimbledon. She has been interacting with fans and obliging them with photographs.

Burrage, however, said she hadn't run into the 2021 US Open champion yet and it had been a while since she had seen her.

"I actually didn't see Emma Raducanu," Jodie Burrage said. "I didn't really see her at all the last few days. I've spoken to her a bit in the last few months. We don't really talk about tennis, to be honest."

Andy Murray gave me some good points, should have messaged Emma Raducanu - Jodie Burrage

Jodie Burrage said that Andy Murray gave her some good points heading into the big contest against a top seed in the form of Kasatkina.

The Brit also revealed that she had also spoken to countryman Ryan Peniston about his experience of being in such a pressure situation. The latter lost against Murray on Center Court in their opening-round match.

"Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston gave me some good points," Jode Burrage said. "They obviously didn't work too much (smiling). Yeah, I tried to get some advice from them."

Circling back to Emma Raducanu, Burrage said they usually focus on having fun with things other than tennis when they are together. She then stated that she should have probably messaged Raducanu to seek some advice as well.

"We check in," she cotinued. "We have a bit of fun with some other stuff. Yeah, I mean, I should have probably messaged her for advice."

Meanwhile, Raducanu, who is currently recovering from an injury, is hopeful of returning to action at the US Open.

