"I almost forgot" - Chris Evert wishes Martina Navratilova a belated happy birthday

Chris Evert wished her great rival from the past and good friend of the present Martina Navratilova on her birthday in a 'late post.' Evert admitted that she almost forgot Navratilova's birthday, before posting a wonderful message for her fellow tennis great.

Navratilova celebrated her 66th birthday on Tuesday, October 18th, and her legion of fans flooded social media with good wishes.

Chris Evert took to Twitter to send a message to her friend, wishing her the best.

"Omg! I almost forgot your birthday, @Martina!!! I hope you had the best day, you deserve it my friend," Chris Evert wrote.

Martina Navratilova is known to be among the most vocal personalities on social media. She thanked her fans for their messages on the occasion of her birthday before taking the opportunity to raise awareness about the issue of voting.

"Thank you to all my tweeps here for your birthday wishes, very nice to hear from all of you- I will read them all:) onwards and upwards!!!! And please VOTE wherever you live, whoever you vote for! VOTE!!! Because we are lucky to have that opportunity," Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Evert joined other tennis greats, including Billie Jean King, to wish Navratilova on her birthday. Evert and Navratilova, who shared one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history, had a strained relationship during their playing days owing to their rivalry. However, they have gotten along quite well since then and have been part of many events together.

When Martina Navratilova was advised to 'hate' Chris Evert to be able to defeat her

BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016 - Day Seven

During the early years of their rivalry, Chris Evert dominated Martina Navratilova on the court. However, the Czech-American great turned things around and ended their rivalry with more wins than losses.

Speaking about the turnaround, Evert revealed in a past interview that American basketball great Nancy Lieberman had advised Navratilova to develop a killer instinct and "hate" Evert if she wanted to beat her.

"Nancy pretty much drummed it in her, 'hate Chris, hate Chris, and you'll play better'," Chris Evert said on the show 'Later' with Bob Costas, in 1990.

Evert further admitted that it affected their relationship.

"Unfortunately, it worked. It was bad for our relationship but she started to beat me once she got that killer instinct going," the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion added.

Navratilova also confirmed the same, saying that it was Lieberman's advice that helped her earn more laurels on the court, even though it affected her personal equation with Evert back in the day.

