"I always feel goosebumps" - Aryna Sabalenka reflects on achieving 'legends' status as World No. 1 after qualifying for WTA Finals semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka recently opened up about the significance of fulfilling her dream to become the World No. 1 and the honor of joining an esteemed group of tennis legends.

Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals by securing a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina in their final group stage match. With rain forcing the match to be suspended overnight, the Belarusian prevailed over both the weather and Rybakina's strong resistance to emerge victorious.

The 25-year-old entered the year-end championships as the No. 1 seed, having clinched the top spot in the rankings at the 2023 US Open, achieving this feat for the first time in her career.

Following her win over Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka reflected on the accomplishment, disclosing that she felt "goosebumps" upon hearing her name linked with the World No. 1 ranking.

"When they call No. 1 in the world I always feel these goosebumps. It's been a dream since, I don't even remember since when. I don't know, it's just unbelievable that I was able to become World No. 1 and be one of those legends who was in that list you know. To be in that list, that's just something unbelievable," she said in her on-court interview.

Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek have been locked in an intense battle for the World No. 1 ranking at the WTA Finals. Should the Belarusian win her semifinal match, she will secure the year-end No. 1 ranking. However, if she loses and Swiatek wins the WTA Finals title, the Pole will reclaim the top spot.

Despite the high stakes, Sabalenka expressed her intention to maintain her focus on her game and avoid being overwhelmed by thoughts of the World No. 1 ranking.

"I think I don’t have to compare this WTA Finals to last year. It’s completely two different tournaments, two different conditions. I would just say that this year I have to focus on myself and don’t let all these [No.1] thoughts, these challenges go to my mind and kind of like destroy myself," Aryna Sabalenka said.

A brief look at Aryna Sabalenka's campaign at WTA Finals 2023

Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka made a strong start to her campaign at the 2023 WTA Finals, claiming a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari in just 74 minutes. With her win, the Belarusian improved to 7-3 in her head-to-head against the Greek.

The World No. 1 locked horns with Jessica Pegula in her second group stage match. Pegula became the first player to advance to the semifinals of the year-end championships by defeating Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka joined Pegula in the semifinals with her win over Elena Rybakina. The Belarusian will now aim to become the first player since Serena Williams (2013, 2014) to reach consecutive finals at the WTA Finals.