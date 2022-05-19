"I am aware of what I achieved, and I also know how difficult it was, especially when the Big 4 was dominating" - Stan Wawrinka 

Stan Wawrinka has hailed the Big 4 for their dominance and highlighted the difficulty of his achievements given the caliber of his opponents.

The 'other' Swiss, on the comeback trail after a long injury layoff, is currently in Paris to compete at the 2022 French Open. Wawinka, who won the tournament in 2015, has notched up both his wins of the year at the Rome Masters, where he fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the third round.

Wawrinka, a three-time Major winner, is not ready to call himself a legend despite his impressive accomplishments. Acknowledging the difficulty of playing in the era of the Big 4, the 37-year-old said that his status as a legend should be decided when he retires, in a guest appearance on 'We Love Tennis':

"I am aware of what I achieved, and I also know how difficult it was, especially in this period of tennis history when the Big 4 was dominating. So for now, legend or not, it depends where you place the cursor. We can really take stock when I stop my career."

On winning Grand Slams, Wawrinka said that that was something he never set for himself as a goal, adding that his dream was to be a professional player and reach the top-100.

"When I was younger, I never set myself the goal of winning a Grand Slam. My dream was to be a professional player, to live from my passion, to be part of the top 100. However, I managed to build a nice track record. But to be totally sincere, I would never have dared to dream of winning so much."

How has Stan Wawrinka fared against Big 4 of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray?

2016 US Open Champion Stan Wawrinka New York City Trophy Tour

Wawrinka has a losing record against each member of the Big 4, trailing Federer 23-3, Nadal 19-3, Djokovic 20-6 and Murray 12-9. However, he has beaten each of them at the Majors. Wawrinka has won all three of his Major titles by beating at least one member of the Big 4.

For his first Grand Slam title at the 2014 Australian Open, the Swiss beat three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set quarterfinal. Wawrinka beat Nadal in four sets in the final for the biggest title of his career and his maiden Grand Slam.

More than a year later, Wawrinka was at his finest at Roland Garros and was poised for a deep run. The Swiss beat his compatriot Roger Federer in straight sets in the quarterfinals before upsetting World No. 1 Djokovic in the final, despite losing the opening set. That loss would prevent the Serb from winning the calendar year Slam that year.

In 2016, Wawrinka again got the better of Djokovic at a Major, this time in the US Open final, once again recovering from a set down to win in four sets.

A year later, Stan Wawrinka beat Murray in a five-set Roland Garros semifinal but lost against Nadal in the final.

