"I am in awe with his ever going achievements" - Tennis fans rave about Nadal’s rise to No. 2 in ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal reclaimed the No. 2 spot in the ATP rankings for the first time since May 2021. The Spaniard replaced Norwegian Casper Ruud, who climbed up to the spot following his final loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open. However, the 23-year-old's quarterfinal loss at the Korea Open saw him slip go 3rd in the rankings.

Tennis fans on social media expressed their joy at seeing the Spaniard return to the World No. 2 spot, which marked his 580th week ranked either No. 1 or 2 in the rankings. One user pointed out that Nadal spent almost half of his career in the top 2 of the game.

"11 YEARS that’s more than half of his career in the top 2 my god he’s insane."

Another user expressed her admiration for the Spaniard's "ever-going achievements. "

"I am in awe with his ever going achievements."

Another user claimed the 22-time Grand Slam winner to be the "most consistent in the history of tennis."

"Most consistent in the history of tennis! Another GOAT stuff."

Below are a few more reactions from fans:

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal became the first compatriots since 2000 to top ATP rankings

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

With Nadal's return to the No. 2 spot in the rankings, the Spaniard joined compatriot Carlos Alcaraz to occupy the top two spots in the rankings.

The Spanish duo etched their names in the history books as to become the first pair to top the ATP charts since 2000. The last pair to achieve the rare feat was the American duo of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

Carlos Alcaraz

Rafa Nadal The World's best two tennis players, in the official ATP rankings.Carlos AlcarazRafa Nadal The World's best two tennis players, in the official ATP rankings.🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz🇪🇸 Rafa Nadal https://t.co/s3di07DxVV

World No. 1 Alcaraz cemented his spot at the zenith of the ATP rankings after winning his maiden Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows. In a winner takes it all summit clash, the 19-year-old beat Norwegian Casper Ruud to earn the top spot. He created history by becoming the youngest player to top the ATP charts.

Nadal, despite having an injury-plagued season, pocketed two Grand Slam titles, one at the Australian Open and the other at Roland Garros.

In a thrilling five-set match in Melbourne, the southpaw beat Russian Daniil Medvedev to win the 21st Grand Slam of his career.

In the next Major of the season, the King of Clay, beat Casper Ruud at the French Open Final to lay his hands on his 14th Roland Garros title.

