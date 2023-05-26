"I believe that we will see Rafael Nadal at least one more time in Roland-Garros" - Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal recently made a heartbreaking announcement by revealing that he will stop playing for a certain period and that 2024 will possibly be the final year of his career. He also confirmed that he will miss the upcoming French Open due to his ongoing injury. This will be the first time the Spaniard has missed the tournament since 2004, having won it a record 14 times.

On the recent episode of Eurosport's 'Ruud Talk', Casper Ruud expressed his belief that the Spaniard will make another appearance at Roland-Garros, being physically prepared to achieve his ultimate goal of winning the tournament.

"I mean, it’s inevitable that the end is near. But I believe that we will see Rafa at least one more time in Roland-Garros feeling ready and fit to top the goal to win the tournament. He never gives up," Ruud said.

Ruud then said that Nadal should take a break and allow himself some time, adding that the 22-time Grand Slam champion now has a full year to prepare for the tournament.

"So I just think he needs a little time off now. And I know that he's been trying to push sort of the clock and the time to be ready for Roland-Garros. And this year he couldn't do it. But now he has a full year," Ruud said.

"Rafael Nadal didn't really give me a clear answer to when he would come back, but he's trying his best" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals - Day Five.

Casper Ruud said that he contacted Rafael Nadal recently, and the Spaniard did not provide a clear answer regarding his return, indicating uncertainty about his comeback.

"I just told him that I hope that he will be ready soon and all these things. He didn't really give me a clear answer to when he would come back. But he said things and you know, he's trying his best and he hopes to see me again soon. I guess it meant that he was trying but didn't really know when he was coming back," Ruud said.

Ruud understands that he may not see Nadal for several months and joins others in hoping for a quick and successful recovery for the tennis legend.

"So I guess I won't see him for a couple of months now either. We all just wish him as speedy a recovery as possible and that it would be great to see him," Ruud said.

