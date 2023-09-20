"I believe women's sports deserves better" - Ons Jabeur elated to invest in Naomi Osaka-owned NWSL team

Ons Jabeur recently spoke about her experience of being a key investor in North Carolina Courage, a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team.

The Tunisian recently sat down for an interview with TENNIS.com. When asked to shed some light on her recent investment in NC Courage, Jabeur professed her love for women's sports in general before advocating for better opportunities for female athletes.

"I love supporting women's sports and believe women's sports deserve better. I'm a huge soccer fan, so for me, to invest in this great team."

Ons Jabeur also expressed great pride in the fact that NC Courage triumphed at the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month. She said:

"Not just the heart is there, and everything is there, but they just won a title lately. So a great team and I wish them the best of luck for the future."

The 29-year-old was also effusive in her praise of the team's athleticism.

"They're amazing players and if I think if I can last 5 minutes with them will be great," she remarked.

Expand Tweet

Jabeur is not the only tennis figure to invest in North Carolina Courage. In 2021, four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka also invested capital in the team to become a minority owner.

Ons Jabeur is an ardent football fan and Cristiano Ronaldo is her favorite player

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Not long ago, Ons Jabeur was interviewed by GOAL over her interest in football. The World No. 7 claimed that she regularly watches matches, also revealing that Real Madrid was her favorite football team.

She was then asked to name her favorite players to have donned the Los Blancos shirt. In her response, she asserted that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best all-time player for Madrid. She did concede, however that since the Portuguese left the team in 2018, Luka Modric was the one who ran the show.

Jabeur also claimed during the interview that Real Madrid's comeback win against Manchester City in 2022 was the best moment for her as a fan, and that Lionel Messi is the best football player to never have played for the Los Galacticos.

The 29-year-old, meanwhile, won her opener at this week's Guadalajara Open without much trouble, swatting aside USA's Alycia Parks 6-2, 6-2. The top seed will next face Italy's Martina Trevisan for a place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline