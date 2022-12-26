"I was the best junior in the world" - John McEnroe recalls his unpredictable road to becoming World No. 1

John McEnroe recently reflected on his journey to the top of the tennis world and said that he reached there sooner than he thought he would.

The American is among the greatest tennis players of all time and enjoyed a stellar career during which he won seven Grand Slam singles titles, among other accolades.

While speaking on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, McEnroe recalled his journey in the sport. The 63-year-old stated that he was the best junior in the world and while his hopes were high, he did not assume he would become the World No. 1. McEnroe also said that by the time he reached the top, he felt like it was overdue.

"You never know (being the best) when you're a kid. You know, I was the best junior in the world but everything is unpredictable. I mean, I had high hopes but I don't think anyone assumes you're gonna be No. 1 in the world. You hear a few murmurs from people that you have the ability to do it."

"I got some positive feedback but it's a long way to go and prove it. So, it happened quicker than I would have thought in a way, but it felt like it was a long time coming by that time," the 63-year-old said.

John McEnroe was the World No. 1 for 170 weeks

John McEnroe playing at the 1981 Wimbledon Championships

John McEnroe was the World No. 1 for a total of 170 weeks throughout his career. He attained the ranking for the first time in March 1980, overtaking his rival Bjorn Borg. The American thus became only the fifth man to become the World No. 1 since the ATP rankings were introduced. He attained the top spot in the rankings on 14 separate occasions during his career.

McEnroe's longest stay at the top of the rankings was 58 weeks from 3 August 1981 to 22 August 1982. He was the year-end World No. 1 for four consecutive years from 1981 to 1984.

John McEnroe won seven Grand Slam singles titles, which included three Wimbledon crowns and four US Open triumphs. His best performance at the French Open was reaching the final in 1984 when he lost to Ivan Lendl despite having a two-set lead.

McEnroe's best outing at the Australian Open came in 1983 when he reached the semifinals before losing to Mats Wilander.

He also won ten Grand Slam doubles titles (nine Men's doubles, one Mixed doubles).

