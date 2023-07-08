"I blame the Wimbledon curfew, Andy Murray would have won last night" - Tennis fans fume as Brit's clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas extends over 2 days

Tennis fans were left fuming over Andy Murray's defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas after their second-round clash at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships extended over two days.

On Thursday, July 6, the highly anticipated battle between Murray and Tsitsipas started in thrilling fashion. With both players holding strong on serve, the opening set headed into a tiebreak which was clinched by the fifth seed.

Despite the setback, the two-time Wimbledon champion remained unnerved as he raised his level to claim the second and third sets. Leading 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4, Murray's momentum was disrupted when the match was suspended at 10:38 pm local time to comply with the strict 11 pm curfew.

Tsitsipas hit the ground running when play resumed on Friday, putting on a clinical performance to secure the fourth set in the tiebreak. He then took control of the decider after breaking the former World No. 1's serve early to record a 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 victory in four hours and 41 minutes.

A fan attributed Murray's defeat to Wimbledon's 11 pm curfew, asserting that the Brit would have emerged victorious had the match been allowed to continue on July 6.

"I blame the Wimbledon Curfew. Murray would have won last night," the fan tweeted.

Murray would have won last night



"I blame the Wimbledon Curfew. Murray would have won last night," the fan tweeted.

Several fans echoed the sentiment, with one fan claiming the curfew was ruining the tournament.

"That curfew law ruins the tournament - awful," a fan commented.

"He has the match won last night !!! The rules screwed him," another fan chimed in.

"He has the match won last night !!! The rules screwed him," another fan chimed in.

A fan took issue with the customary 1:30 pm start, which only allowed for two completed matches to take place on Centre Court on July 6.

"Definitely, they need to start earlier, what's all this 1:30 crap?," the fan posted.

"Definitely, they need to start earlier, what's all this 1:30 crap?," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

For God sake we are not playing test match cricket where you come next day and continue



"Do u guys have some shame....you guys literally cost murray the match. For God sake we are not playing test match cricket where you come next day and continue Get your things together"

"Gutted for andy ,but i honestly think if the game had continued last night Andy would have won"

"It's your fault he's out could of made the curfew 23:15 Tsitsipas was done last night"

"How do you guys feel that you just cost your own legend the match? You guys are pathetic."

"It was like a different match today. If it had been allowed to continue last night, while Andy had the momentum, he would have won it in 4. The atmosphere under the roof was extraordinary and it was willing him on. Very cruel timings. He played extremely well"

"I didn't think it was appropriate to keep going" - Andy Murray on his Wimbledon 2R clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023

Despite his defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray contended that the suspension of play was the appropriate call since it was improbable that either player would win the fourth set in the time before the enforcement of the curfew.

"No, I didn't necessarily think it was appropriate to keep going 'cause it was highly unlikely we'd finish the match unless someone was to win the set. Sorry, it was unlikely someone was going to win that set in 20 minutes or 19 minutes, whatever we had left to play. It seemed like a reasonable time to stop," Murray opined.

When asked about his thoughts on the suspension of play during his post-match interview, Tsitsipas reflected on the pressure of trailing behind Murray and emphasized the challenges of figuring out the best solution to counter the Brit.

"You are dealing with a lot of things. First of all you are facing Andy Murray and are down. You have to come up with solutions and that was the most challenging part," he said.

Following the win against Murray, Tsitsipas will take on Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Djere came through with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Ben Shelton to book his spot against the World No. 5.

