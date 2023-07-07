Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere prediction

Tsistsipas is into the third round.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on unseeded Serbian Laslo Djere on Saturday (July 8) as a place in the Wimbledon second week beckons.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas went the distance for the second match running this week but emerged unscathed yet again. In a blockbuster second-round clash with two-time champion Andy Murray, which started on Thursday, Tsitsipas made a bright start, pocketing the opener in a tiebreak.

Murray, though, responded brilliantly, restoring parity by taking the second set tiebreak before taking the third 6-4. With the match unlikely to get over before the 11 pm curfew, in place at Centre Court since 2009, the contest resumed on Friday.

This time, it was Tsitsipas who was dialed in, hitting powerfully from the baseline as another tiebreak ensued. It went the way of the Greek, who rode an early break to improve to 34-12 on the season and 7-5 at SW19, blasting an impressive 87 winners.

Meanwhile, the 60th-ranked Djere also came through a tough second-round clash against young American Ben Shelton. After dropping the opener against the left-hander for the loss of three games, Djere responded with a 6-3 set of his own to level proceedings.

In a tight third set, the Serb won in a tiebreak to take the all-important two-sets-to-one lead. He then blazed past the finish line to improve to 19-15 in 2023 and 4-4 at Wimbledon.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Tsitsipas is yet to drop a set in two meetings with Djere, with the pair's last clash coming in the third round at Monte-Carlo last week. They are yet to meet on grass.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Laslo Djere

The odds will be updated when they release.

Djere is into the third round.

Both Tsitsipas and Djere look to dominate opponents from the back of the court. They tend to play their best tennis on clay but have found a way to succeed on grass as well.

Tsitsipas is a big server, a powerful hitter off either flank and moves well, while Djere has more modest weapons. The Greek also has a superior grasscourt pedigree, going 19-14 and winning one title, while Djere is only 7-11.

The Greek, though, has gone the distance in both matches this week, Djere has dropped two sets in as many outings. Nevertheless, Tsitsipas should have enough in the tank to down the Serb.

Pick: Tsitsipas in four sets

