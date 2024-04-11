"I bought everything, so no plug" - Naomi Osaka shows off her New York shopping haul ft. $4,913 Kapital coat and $1,120 Issey Miyake jacket

Naomi Osaka has unveiled the contents of her shopping spree in New York, splurging on stunning finds from renowned luxury Japanese brands like Kapital and Issey Miyake.

While Osaka arrived in Tokyo ahead of Japan's tie against Kazakhstan in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, she took the time to show off her fashion haul from a recent shopping spree in New York.

The former World No. 1 hilariously revealed that all the items she was about to reveal were personally bought and not sponsored by any of the brands featured in the video.

"I’m doing a clothing haul because I went shopping so here’s stuff that I got. I bought everything that you’re seeing, so no plug for everybody. You don’t get a plug and you don’t get a plug," she said.

Naomi Osaka showed off her first purchase, a chic pair of bow platform sandals from Melitta Baumeister's Fall 2024 collection, priced at $600 on the brand's website.

"First off, these shoes from Melitta Baumeister," she said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion then turned her attention to a pair of hats she procured, one from Marni and another from a company she couldn't recall.

"This hat from Marni and also I bought this hat but I forget the name of the brand," Naomi Osaka said.

Next, the Japanese flaunted her "cool" $460 Bape camo crochet hoodie, expressing her delight at the purchase by showing off some dance moves.

"I bought this from Bape. It’s really cool, it’s like knit," she said.

She also draped herself in her new Landscape jacket by Issey Miyake, priced at $1,120 on the brand's online store.

Naomi Osaka brought out the "star of the show" next, donning her Katsuragi ring coat from Kapital, which cost a whopping $4,913.

"Star of the show. Feel so tough. Are you kidding me mate," she gushed.

The 26-year-old hilariously wrapped up her video, disclosing that while she had a lot more purchases to share, she had to cut it short, as she had somewhere to be.

"There’s a lot more, but I don’t really feel like trying it on cause I have somewhere to go but yay," she concluded.

Naomi Osaka celebrates fitting back into her US Open 2019 outfit, gives an excited shout out to Beyonce

Naomi Osaka

Apart from her off-court style, Naomi Osaka recently celebrated her on-court fashion as well. Since competing at the 2019 US Open, Osaka has become a mother, giving birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023.

As such, the Japanese was delighted to be able to fit back into her Nike outfit from the 2019 edition of the New York Major, expressing her immense excitement.

"I didn’t think I could zip this up so … I’m very excited!" she said in her Instagram video.

The Japanese also drew a parallel between herself and Beyonce, recalling the singer's iconic phone call to her husband Jay-Z, where she rejoiced over fitting into her outfit for Coachella 2018 soon after giving birth to twins.

"I know. I’m very pumped. It’s giving that clip where Beyonce called Jay-Z cuz she fit back into her gold outfit. I’m feeling the same exact way," she added.

In other news, Naomi Osaka takes on Yulia Putintseva in Japan's tie against Kazakhstan in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, followed by a clash against Anna Danilina.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

