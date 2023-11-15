"I break rackets but I don't cry" - Novak Djokovic & others make hilarious revelations, from 'crybaby' Andrey Rublev to food-lover Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and other players competing in the 2023 ATP Finals enjoyed a brief respite from their rigorous match routines. They played a game of choosing a champion from the existing pool of eight players at the event for set categories.

Djokovic played host and asked the questions. The players spun a wheel and took the topic corresponding to the number that it landed on. They named a champion for the category with a common consensus. A player once named could not be named for another category again.

In one of the fun categories, players were asked who ate the most at the Player Buffet. All players unanimously named Alcaraz and broke out laughing. Djokovic then hilariously crowned Alcaraz as the undoubted champion of the category.

"I don't think there's any discussion. Everyone has voted for Carlos. And I think it's quite clear that he loves to eat," Djokovic declared jokingly.

Another round saw players name who was most likely to cry at the end of a match, win or lose. Before anyone could react, Rublev named himself and burst out laughing. Everyone agreed except Medvedev who felt it was Djokovic. The 24-times Grand Slam champion wittingly replied:

"I break racquets but I don't cry," Djokovic hilariously pointed out.

Medvedev changed his answer and everyone agreed it was Rublev. Novak Djokovic announced the final answer as:

"Andrey Rublev takes the win as the most emotional, beautiful-looking, crying baby. Tennis player cry baby," Djokovic joked.

The game continued with more fun questions and saw players including Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner reveal fun bits of their personalities.

Jannik Sinner overcomes Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in a group match at the 2023 ATP Finals on Wednesday, November 15.

This was the Italian's first win over the World No. 1. He won 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) in round robin in three hours and nine minutes. Sinner ended the Serb's 19-match winning streak that began with this year's Wimbledon final.

"I think I was really brave and intelligent in important moments. We both played really well, it was a high-level match," Sinner said as per Amazon Prime. "It means a lot to me, when you win against the world number one who has 24 Grand Slams, it's the top. It was a tactical match and I managed to win so I'm really, really happy."

Novak Djokovic will next play Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas' replacement since the Greek withdrew due to injury, in a bid for a semifinals spot. Jannik Sinner will next clash with Holger Rune on Friday, November 17.

