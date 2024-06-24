"I can do anything you can and in heels" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle tries her hand at F1 sim, shares BTS glimpses from Spanish GP

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Spanish Grand Prix, where she tried her hand at the F1 simulator. She watched the F1 Academy Race 2, the Formula 2 race, and the Formula 1 race.

Morgan Riddle tried the F1 sim and joked on her Instagram story:

"I can do anything you can do and in heels."

She quickly made a U-turn and said that her previous story was a lie and that the F1 sim was difficult.

"My last story was a lie, this is impossible," she wrote.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram handle

The 26-year-old took in the F1 Academy race experience, watching Race 2 from the pit wall, and also shared some insights about the F1 Academy. She wrote on Instagram:

"F1 Academy 101!! * program aims to help female drivers prepare for higher levels of motorsport, such as Formula, 2, Formula 3, and Formula 1 (not just for boys!!!) *F1A provides them with track time, technical support, mental and physical training. * the series in 2024 is across seven countries and 3 continents for the first time. * you can watch all of the races live on @f1academy's YouTube. * the girls are so sweet and talented and driven. they spray sparkling grape fruit juice at the podium because most of them are not old enough to drink champagne."

Riddle also shared a video from the podium as the drivers celebrated their podium finish. Chloe Chambers won the race while Abbi Pulling came second and Hamda Al Qubaisi finished third.

Riddle also witnessed the crash during the F2 race, where Jak Crawford took the top spot, while Franco Colapinto finished second and Juan Manuel Correa finished third.

"F2 race drama. Happened a few secs after the start line and I could only see smoke but it was LOUD."

Riddle capped off her motorsport-fueled day with a Formula 1 race, where serial-winner Max Verstappen took home P1, Lando Norris finished second, and Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton came third.

This isn't Riddle's first rendezvous with motorsports. She previously worked at the Australian GP earlier this year, where she hosted a fashion-based show. The American influencer also attended the Miami GP.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Formula 1's growing female audience

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle talked about how she started developing an interest in Formula 1 in an interview with InStyle during the Miami GP.

The 26-year-old talked about how she initially started creating content to get more women into tennis, adding that F1 already had a sizable female audience.

"Two years ago, I started posting content to get women and a younger audience more interested in tennis. F1 initially piqued my interest when I read a statistic that 41% of F1 fans are female," Morgan Riddle said.

The American influencer added that she wanted to learn how the sport and media were catering to the demands of the female audience.

"The female audience for F1 is already there, so I wanted to learn how the sport, teams, and the media were catering to them," she added.

As for Taylor Fritz, he will begin his Eastbourne International campaign against the winner of James McCabe vs Thiago Seyboth Wild.