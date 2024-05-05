Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle visited the F1 paddock in Miami where she caught up with Susie Wolff and encountered staircases that reminded her of Harry Potter.

Riddle, an influencer, met Fritz via a dating app in 2020 in Los Angeles. The pair started dating soon after.

Riddle left her corporate job to travel with her boyfriend Fritz while he played. Fritz plays better with his girlfriend around and they could not have made it work if their careers did not intertwine.

From thereon, Riddle started creating content regarding tennis. She has over 450 posts on her Instagram account and over 260,000 followers.

Recently, she visited the F1 paddock in Miami. Riddle posted images of her visit to the paddock on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded an image of her meeting Susie Wolff and wrote:

"Me convincing Susie Wolff to be in my TikTok"

Morgan Riddle meets Susie Wolff

In another image, she was with Charlotte Tilbury. She captioned the image:

"(i am obsessed w [with] her)"

Morgan Riddle meets Charlotte Tilbury

Upon witnessing the staircases inside the paddock, she wrote:

"The paddock here reminds me of Harry Potter moving staircases"

Morgan Riddle visits the F1 paddock

Riddle even uploaded a vlog and a separate post about her visit to the paddock. The Miami Grand Prix is being held this weekend and the star power at the paddock has been extraordinary.

Morgan Riddle received a gift from Taylor Fritz upon arriving in Miami

Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4

While Taylor Fritz was slated to face Andre Rublev in the Madrid Open 2024 semifinals, Morgan Riddle received a gift from her boyfriend at their Miami house.

Riddle was on a flight while she watched Fritz play his Madrid Open 2024 quarterfinals against Francisco Cerundolo. The American won that match in three sets and Riddle took to her Instagram Story to write a celebratory message.

Later, upon arriving at their Miami house, Riddle received a digital photo frame as a gift from her boyfriend. While showing the gift, she said:

"Ok, guys I am at our place in Miami, and Taylor sent me a little gift."

The photo frame consisted of several pictures of the couple and it played the song 'What I've Been Looking For'.

Taylor Fritz faced defeat in the semifinal encounter against Rublev. He blamed the lack of clay on center court for his faults during the match but hopes to come back stronger and make a deep run into the Italian Open 2024.