Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle shows off thoughtful gift sent by the American as he gears up for his SF clash at Madrid Open 2024

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend recently showed a gift Fritz sent her from Madrid as he will lock horns with Andrey Rublev for a place in a final at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Fritz has had a good season till now, reaching the quarterfinals at the 2024 Australian Open and winning the Delray Beach Open. But he suffered early exits at the Mexican Open, Miami Open, and Monte-Carlo Masters with a fourth-round appearance at the Indian Wells Masters.

The American then reached the final at the BMW Open and now has reached the semifinal at the Madrid Open.

Riddle, an influencer, often travels with the American, cheering on him during his encounters. However, she did not travel with him to Madrid.

Taylor Fritz sent her a digital photo frame with pictures of the couple as a gift. One of the pictures captured them in front of The All England Lawn Tennis Club. The digital photo frame also played 'What I've Been Looking For' (From High School Musical).

"Ok, guys I am at our place in Miami and Taylor sent me a little gift," Riddle said while showing off the gift.

"The song?" Riddle wrote in her story.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram handle

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on quitting her corporate job for him

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the Laver Cup 2022

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle had to quit her job in order to support Fritz on the tour. Riddle said to C California Style & Culture Magazine in October 2023 that when she and Fritz started dating she had a corporate job, adding that she had to take meetings at odd hours while traveling.

“Taylor and I had been together for two years. I’d been working a corporate job and was waking up at 3 a.m. to take meetings in the hotel room bathtub while he was sleeping," Riddle said to C magazine.

This inconvenience, Riddle said, led her to quit the job to support the American No. 1 on tour.

"It got to a point where I said, ‘I can’t make my life work with yours if our careers are not somehow intertwined.’ He wanted me to travel with him full time — and he plays better when I’m there — so we said, ‘What are we going to do?’”

Since then, Riddle has started creating content around tennis, including GRWM( get ready with me) videos, BTS from tennis tournaments, and sneak peeks from life on the tennis tour. She has garnered a substantial following on Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube.