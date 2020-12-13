"I can hardly believe that Roger Federer sent me this" - Andri Ragettli on receiving the new RF caps

Freestyle skier and snowboarder Andri Ragettli, who is a big fan of fellow Swiss Roger Federer, recently expressed his delight at receiving the brand new collection of RF caps from the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Andri Ragettli has won seven World Cup titles and four crystal globes, as well as a bronze medal in slopestyle at the Winter X Games XXII. Having represented Switzerland in slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Ragettli won his first X-Games gold medal at X-Games Norway 2020.

Roger Federer, who recently got back the rights to use his iconic logo, sent a bunch of RF branded caps to Ragettli in recognition of his achievements. And the 22-year-old couldn't hide his excitement at receiving the gift.

"I can hardly believe that Roger Federer sent me this," Ragettli said.

Ragettli also received a personal message from the Swiss legend after one of his recent videos, “The Floor is Lava”, went viral.

“A message like this gives me a special boost in motivation. It shows me that I'm on the right track," Ragettli had said then.

Roger Federer announced the re-launch of the RF Caps were earlier this month

The RF caps have been made available to fans in eight different shades from 8 December.

The caps are now being manufactured by Uniqlo, who have signed Federer as their brand ambassador. Uniqlo were not allowed to use the RF logo on any of their apparel until last month, as the transfer of the trademark from Nike (Federer's earlier sponsors) had not been complete.

Roger Federer made the announcement of the return of the RF caps earlier this month in an online message, which sparked a frenzy among his fans.

It has been reported that the new batch of RF caps were sold out in 10 minutes of the relaunch.

Roger Federer Reacquired His Famous 'RF' Logo From Nike - His New Hat Sold Out Worldwide In 10 Minutes https://t.co/DhF46YQT2u pic.twitter.com/o8p3TxWiyY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 10, 2020

In 2018, Roger Federer was signed by Uniqlo for a lucrative deal reported to be worth $300 million for a 10-year period, which was a major coup for the Japanese company.

Earlier this year, Roger Federer topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes for the first time in his career. The Swiss legend was at the top of the list with pre-tax earnings of $106.3 million.

Besides Uniqlo, Roger Federer is also associated with a number of other brands which includes tennis equipment manufacturer Wilson, automobile giant Mercedes-Benz, Swiss luxury watch maker Rolex, financial services company Credit Suisse, Italian food company Barilla and French winery Moet & Chandon amongst others.

The World No. 5 is expected to return to the courts in early 2021 after being out of the game since January due to a double knee surgery.