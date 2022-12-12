"I can officially say I went to Harvard" - Coco Gauff jokes about visiting Harvard University's tennis courts

American tennis phenom Coco Gauff was delighted to visit the tennis courts at Harvard University, one of the most prestigious educational institutes in the world.

Coco Gauff is back on the tennis court, gearing up for the upcoming season. The youngster had a great campaign in 2022, reaching her maiden Major final at the French Open and climbing into the top 10 in the rankings. She also excelled at doubles and ascended to the World No. 1 throne.

Gauff recently visited the Ivy league University and worked out with their tennis team as part of her preparations for the 2023 season. She later joked about it on her Instagram story, saying that she could now officially claim to have attended Harvard.

"I can officially say I *went* to Harvard," Gauff wrote.

Even the university's tennis team was overjoyed to have shared the same court as the 2022 Roland-Garros finalist and couldn't contain their excitement. They expressed their gratitude and wished the 18-year-old luck in the future on their Instagram account, writing:

"Grateful we got to spend a little time before the holidays with the amazing @cocogauff Welcome to the Harvard Fam! Coco Gauff is currently the #7 ranked #Tennis player on the @wta professional tour. We wish her all the best “Down Under” and continued success for 2023 and beyond! Keep building!"

"I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland, the fans, the atmosphere, and the city are unique" - Coco Gauff on starting her 2023 season at ASB Classic in Auckland

The American confirmed her participation in Auckland's ASB Classic next year, having last competed in the tournament in 2020. She will kick off her 2023 season at the tournament.

The World No. 7 gave some thought to the matter, saying she was excited to come back because of the fans and the city's unique atmosphere.

"I am super excited to be returning to the ASB Classic. It was a bucket-list tournament of mine before COVID. I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland," Gauff said, according to the Newshub.

"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour," she added.

