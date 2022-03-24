"I can’t lie I was sad to read your decision but also happy for your new chapter" - Serena Williams reacts to news of Ashleigh Barty's retirement

Serena Williams revealed she was "sad" upon hearing the news of Ashleigh Barty's untimely and sudden retirement.

Barty, 25, announced her retirement from tennis on Tuesday, despite being at the peak of her powers. Her announcement stunned tennis players and fans alike, with many left with no words to express their disappointment.

Fellow Slam champion Serena Williams was also admittedly disheartened by the news, as revealed in her recent Twitter post. However, Williams wished Barty well for the rest of her life.

"I can’t lie I was sad to read your decision but also happy for your new chapter," Serena Williams wrote on Twitter. "Always your fan close up and afar. Sending all my love."

"It's something I have been thinking about for a long time" - Ashleigh Barty on retirement

Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement in an interview-style video with good friend and former pro Casey Dellacqua. There, the three-time Major champion revealed that she has been thinking about retiring for a long time and that the process was greatly accelerated by winning Wimbledon.

"It's something I have been thinking about for a long time and I have had a lot of incredible points in my career that have been pivotal. Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and for me as an athlete," Ashleigh Barty said.

Barty explained how triumphing at the All England Club had always been her greatest desire in tennis. According to the Aussie, accomplishing it put a whole new "perspective" on her career.

"When you work so hard your whole life for one goal - to be able to win Wimbledon, which was the one true dream I wanted in tennis - that really changed my perspective. I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon and had spoken to my team quite a lot about it," she added.

But the 25-year-old revealed that a part of herself was still unsatisfied despite winning Wimbledon, which is why she carried on until the 2022 Australian Open, where she also emerged victorious.

"There was just a little part of me that wasn’t quite satisfied, wasn’t quite fulfilled. And then came the challenge of the Australian Open. I think that for me just feels like the most perfect way, my perfect way, to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been," Barty said.

Ashleigh Barty firmly believes that she has given everything she can to tennis and asserted that she will leave the sport with no regrets whatsoever.

"Success for me is knowing that I’ve given absolutely everything I can. I’m fulfilled, I’m happy and I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan