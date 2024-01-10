"I can’t with this video" - Paula Badosa reacts to Aryna Sabalenka dancing with her team to viral 'Fireball' tune ahead of Australian Open 2024

Paula Badosa recently reacted to Aryna Sabalenka's participation in a viral trend where she danced with her team to the catchy tune of "Fireball" ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

Sabalenka has had a brilliant start to the season. She reached the final of the 2024 Brisbane International and defeated players like Lucia Bronzetti, Zhu Lin, Daria Kasatkina and Victoria Azarenka en route to the summit clash. However, the World No. 2 lost the final to Elena Rybakina, who defeated her 6-0, 6-3 in the championship match

This loss not only denied Aryna Sabalenka the title but also put an end to her remarkable 15-match winning streak on Australian soil. This streak had commenced the previous year with her wins in Adelaide and the Australian Open.

Following her campaign in Brisbane, Sabalenka reached Melbourne to prepare for her title defense at the Australian Open which begins on Sunday, January 14. In between her practice sessions, the former World No. 1 decided to partake in the viral trend of dancing to the beats of American rapper and singer Pitbull's hit single, "Fireball." She was also joined by her team, including her coach, Anton Dubrov.

The official handles of the Australian Open shared the video on their social media accounts.

Fellow tennis player and Aryna Sabalenka's close friend, Paula Badosa was entertained by the video. She commented:

"I can’t with this video 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 @sabalenka_aryna."

A screengrab of Paula Badosa's comment

"I'm excited to see what Aryna Sabalenka brings out in this 2024 season" - CoCo Vandeweghe

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Brisbane International

In a recent episode of the Tennis Channel Live podcast, former American tennis player Colleen "CoCo" Vandeweghe shared her thoughts on Aryna Sabalenka's upcoming season and the expectations surrounding her.

Vandeweghe emphasized that Sabalenka will face immense pressure to perform exceptionally well this season due to her remarkable achievements last year. However, she acknowledged the challenges of living up to past successes.

"I think this is going to be a big task for Aryna to see how she matches the great season she had last year. It's always difficult to follow up those big results," Vandeweghe said.

Coco Vandeweghe expressed that top players like Sabalenka will inevitably face intense scrutiny and pressure, constantly having to defend their points in tournaments. However, the American stated that she is excited to witness how Aryna Sabalenka performs this year.

"It's never easy, always defending points. You're constantly facing a big target on your back, and it's always difficult as a top player—the top seed leading tournaments. Everyone is looking to take you out, but I'm excited to see what she brings out in this 2024 season," CoCo Vandeweghe added.