"I have the chance to become World No. 1 because I won three ATP-250s this year" - Casper Ruud highlights importance of smaller tournaments ahead of US Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud advanced to the final of the 2022 US Open with a 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victory over Karen Khachanov of Russia to set up a showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.

With the coveted World No. 1 spot up for grabs, Ruud highlighted the fact that his three title wins at ATP 250 events this year set him up for the top slot in men's tennis.

The Norwegian, who lost the 2022 French Open final to Rafael Nadal, stressed that because he took all the ATP-250 tournaments seriously, the 750 points earned put him within striking distance of the World No. 1 ranking.

"I'll hopefully take every match that I play seriously and know that every match is important. That goes to show why I have the chance to become World No. 1, because I won three 250s this year which in the end gives me 750 points in the race. If I would have played those tournaments thinking, yeah, it's not that important because there's a Grand Slam coming, I wouldn't be in this position," said Casper Ruud, who has been criticized for "stealing points" from smaller tournaments.

José Morgado @josemorgado



The only way he isn’t #1 is if Carlos Alcaraz wins the



The all Spanish top 2 won’t happen at least for now. Casper Ruud is confirmed to be a top 2 player in the world.The only way he isn’t #1 is if Carlos Alcaraz wins the #USOpen The all Spanish top 2 won’t happen at least for now. Casper Ruud is confirmed to be a top 2 player in the world. The only way he isn’t #1 is if Carlos Alcaraz wins the #USOpen.The all Spanish top 2 won’t happen at least for now. https://t.co/j7unQqScrA

Ruud, who won titles in Buenos Aires, Geneva, and Gstaad, revealed that he would change his approach going into the Grand Slams from next year onwards with the belief that he can go the distance in the Majors as well.

"I think when you have success or achieve or experience success in the Grand Slams, it sort of does something to your mindset. Of course, I like to play a lot of tournaments other than the Grand Slams as well. I tend to play some smaller tournaments here and there to sort of get match practice and everything. Yeah, I mean, probably from next year leading into the Grand Slams, I'll have a different mindset than what I had this year going into the Grand Slams. Knowing that I can reach further stages, that does something to your self-belief. Yeah, it changes a little bit," he stated.

"Reaching the Miami final did something to my self-belief" - Casper Ruud on his hardcourt prowess

Casper Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov to reach his second Grand Slam final this year

Casper Ruud, who has excelled on clay in the past, is now showing his prowess on hardcourts as well. He reckoned that there was a turnaround following the loss to Kyrgios at Indian Wells, which led to a place in the title round at Miami.

Despite a loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the final, he silenced critics who questioned his abilities on hardcourts.

"After Indian Wells this year, I lost to Kyrgios in the third round of Indian Wells, and I felt like I didn't play a very good match. At that time, it seemed very far away that I would reach finals in big events on hard courts," the Norwegian said.

"But then Miami came around. I was feeling the ball much better. Reaching that final I think did something with my self-belief but also respect towards other players. Whenever they look at my results, they'll see, Okay, he made the final of an ATP 1000 on hard court. This guy knows to play more than clay," he added.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz!



The 18yo beats Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 to win the Miami Open, his first career Masters 1000.



Alcaraz, now 18-2 in 2022, is the youngest ever player to win ATP Miami, beating Djokovic's record (2007).



Also the 3rd youngest ever to win a Masters 1000.



Incredible. Carlos Alcaraz!The 18yo beats Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 to win the Miami Open, his first career Masters 1000.Alcaraz, now 18-2 in 2022, is the youngest ever player to win ATP Miami, beating Djokovic's record (2007).Also the 3rd youngest ever to win a Masters 1000.Incredible. https://t.co/7mLnKHbHhf

Nothing short of a humdinger is on the cards when Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, two players known for their impeccable skills on the red dirt, battle it out on the hardcourt of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

