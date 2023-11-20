"I haven't changed my mind" - Andy Roddick continues his endorsement of Novak Djokovic ahead of Serb's quest for 25th Major at Australian Open

Andy Roddick recently gave his early 2024 Australian Open predictions and backed Novak Djokovic to extend his Majors count to 25.

Novak Djokovic displayed some of his best form in the 2023 season, laying claim to three out of the four Grand Slams and two ATP Masters 1000 titles. He recently won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title after beating Jannik Sinner in the final on 19 November.

Before the final, Roddick backed Djokovic to win the ATP Finals against the 22-year-old Italian. In a more recent interview with the Tennis Channel, the former World No. 1 continued to back the Serb, this time for the Australian Open title. He asserted:

"It's my boring prediction again, I'm just gonna keep doing it because I just said yesterday and three days ago that I'm not going to bet against Novak Djokovic."

The 41-year-old further added that although someone else might have a chance to lift the Australian Open crown, he wouldn't roll the dice on Djokovic's chances.

"It doesn't mean I don't believe someone else has a chance but I will not put my money against Djokovic. Certainly haven't changed my mind after the last couple of days and what we saw against Alcaraz and Sinner, I go Novak", he added.

The Serb came out swinging at the start of his 2023 season by bagging his 10th Australian Open title after prevailing over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash of the hardcourt slam in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

Later, Djokovic fenced challenges from Karen Khachanov and Carlos Alcaraz to set a title clash against Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open. Nole thwarted the Norwegian's dream run at the clay-court tournament to lift his third Roland Garros crown, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5.

However, the World No. 1 could not lift a record eighth Wimbledon title after he lost a hard-fought battle against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the championship's summit clash, 6-1, 6-7(6), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6.

Djokovic's most recent Grand Slam conquest came at the 2023 US Open where he downed Daniil Medvedev in the title clash, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3, matching Margaret Court's 24 Grand Slam titles record.

Novak Djokovic on winning his 7th ATP Finals title - "One of the best seasons I've had in my life, no doubt"

Novak Djokovic with his 7th ATP Finals title

Novak Djokovic recently clinched his seventh ATP Finals title after overpowering Jannik Sinner on Sunday, November 19.

The Serb defeated homeboy Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in the title clash of the season finale in Turin and later described his 2023 season's performance as "one of the best."

"Very special. One of the best seasons I've had in my life no doubt. To crown it with a win against a home-town hero, Jannik Sinner, who has played amazing tennis this week is phenomenal," said Djokovic after the win.

The Serb now sits alone at the top when it comes to ATP Finals titles, overtaking Roger Federer's tally of six.

