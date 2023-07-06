"I completely got emotionally blocked, I don't know how to explain it" - Matteo Berrettini opens up about almost missing Wimbledon

Former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini defeated fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the tournament's first round on Thursday (July 6) in London. He overcame a slow start and rain delays to win 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3.

Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in 2021, has been dealing with an abdominal injury this season. He withdrew from tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and the French Open, as well as pulling out of the Queen's Club tournament. Hence, he entered the grass-court Major with limited practice.

In his post-match press conference, Matteo Berrettini spoke about how he felt unbelievably good playing on the grass at the Stuttgart Open last month. So his expectations for the surface were sky-high.

"I remember hitting the first time on grass at Stuttgart, feeling unbelievable, like I never stopped playing on grass. So expectations were really high. At the same time I didn't have any matches, like, in my background," Berrettini said.

However, the Italian quickly added that when he realized he wouldn't be fully prepared to play, he withdrew from the Queen's Club tournament. He also claimed that he became completely emotionally blocked, thinking about it. But his goal was to play at Wimbledon, and he is overjoyed to have won his first match in the British capital.

"You have to measure so many things. Sometimes you just go too forward with your head. You have to be in the moment. I couldn't handle that moment. I completely got emotionally blocked. I don't know how to explain it," Matteo Berrettini said.

"When I thought that I wouldn't be ready is when I retired from the Queen's. I was like, Okay, I don't have enough time. My goal was to be here somehow. I worked really hard to be here. I'm actually really glad that I won the first match," he added.

Matteo Berrettini will face Alex de Minaur in the second round

Matteo Berrettini will lock horns with Alex de Minaur in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Speaking of his upcoming opponent, the Italian stated that the match is going to be "really tough" because the Australian has more wins than him and is more confident.

"I know it's going to be a really tough match. He's seeded. I'm not. This year he got more wins than me. He's feeling confident. I know that I have the tennis to beat him. I know it's going to be a really tough match," he said.

However, Berrettini quickly added that he is taking it one point at a time and that regardless of the outcome, he is happy to be competing at Wimbledon.

"But like I said, I'm taking every day at a time, every point at a time. Right now it doesn't seem real that I won the first match. There was a moment last week where I was like, Okay, I'm not ready, maybe it's better if I pull out. But then I push through," Matteo Berrettini said.

"Whatever happens, it's going to be great for me. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling happy to be here. Yeah, that's the most important thing," he added.

De Minaur beat Kimmer Coppejans in four sets in the first round.

