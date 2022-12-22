"I don't consider myself an unbreakable man; we all give in and break sometimes" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, who often seems like an unstoppable force of nature on a tennis court, is widely considered one of the toughest individuals around. His mental strength and tenacity have been exemplary attributes of his over the years, but the 22-time Major champion does not perceive himself as an "unbreakable man."

The 36-year-old has overcome numerous obstacles in his personal and professional life, ranging from career-threatening injuries to recent complications during his wife Maria Xisca's pregnancy.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the Spaniard was asked if he ever struggles in the face of pressure given how many consider him to be a man of steel. Nadal admitted that he does sometimes feel the heat on the court and that he is far from an impenetrable fortress.

"I don't consider myself an unbreakable man, far from it, and in fact in my case I always play with a lot of pressure on the court. Another thing is to overcome it, yes. The pressure exists for everyone and the important thing is to know how to manage it to be able to do what you want. In my case, it's obviously winning that match, that tournament that gets complicated for whatever reason," he said.

The former World No. 1 believes that it is natural for every individual to break down sometimes.

"We all give in and break sometimes. That allows us to get stronger in the next attack," he added.

Rafael Nadal calls Roger Federer a "phenomenon" and Florentino Perez a "genius"

Rafael Nadal with Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal was asked to describe some famous personalities with one word during his interview with Esquire. He labeled his rival and good friend Roger Federer a "phenomenon" while describing Novak Djokovic as a "very tough opponent."

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods got the moniker of "sports idol" from the Spaniard, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was hailed as a "genius" by the boyhood Los Blancos fan.

When asked to name the men and women he has admired in his life, the Mallorcan named his parents, sister, and his uncles. After giving it a bit more thought, he also picked his coaching team, close friends, and "some public personalities."

"My father, my mother, my sister, my uncles... I think they are my immediate reference and those who, together with my team, have made me better in every way. My closest friends and some public personalities too," he said.

