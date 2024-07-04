Martina Navratilova has hilariously admitted to drawing inspiration from Maria Sharapova's architectural talents by replicating her bathroom design. Navratilova humorously added that even her cat appreciated the decor.

Sharapova recently made a return to SW19 amid the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, marking the 20th anniversary of winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the grasscourt Major.

At the 2004 edition of the prestigious event, a 17-year-old Sharapova pulled off a stunning upset over top seed and two-time defending champion Serena Williams in the final, claiming a commanding 6-1, 6-4 victory.

The five-time Grand Slam champion graced Centre Court with her presence, catching the action from the Royal Box alongside her fiance Alexander Gilkes on Day 3 of the Major.

Maria Sharapova later joined Martina Navratilova on the Tennis Channel, discussing her current relationship with Serena Williams, her advice for Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek and her admiration for Coco Gauff, among other topics.

During their conversation, Navratilova confessed to "copying" Sharapova's design for her bathroom, disclosing that she was struck by a bolt of inspiration after seeing the Russian's house featured in Architectural Digest.

"I have a confession to make off the beaten path. I saw your bathroom, your house spread in Architectual Digest years ago. I was building a house, had an image for my bathroom, didn't come to me until I saw your bathroom, your vision. I copied your bathroom, it's perfect," Navratilova said.

Sharapova shared that Navratilova would soon have more designs to take inspiration from, as she is indulging her "big passion" for architecture with several upcoming projects. She also expressed her desire to see how the 18-time Grand Slam champion's bathroom had turned out.

"Architecture is a big passion of mine. I'm actually working on a couple projects now so maybe there will be more, in a little different style, so maybe there'll be more inspiration. Now I have to see it," Maria Sharapova said.

Navratilova then hilariously revealed that her cat, who had made the bathroom her home, also loved the design.

"The cat that lives there loves it as well," Navratilova responded.

Maria Sharapova indulged her love for architecture when designing her "Japanese-inspired" house

Maria Sharapova (Source: Getty)

Maria Sharapova's passion for architecture shines through in her thoughtfully designed Los Angeles residence. She shared a peek into her home in a feature for Architectural Digest in 2019, showing off the "Japanese-inspired" design.

"So I have always wanted a Japanese-inspired home by the beach," she said.

The Russian disclosed that she had prioritized comfort above all else, displaying her "intimate and cozy" informal office, her calming and artistic concrete walls, an open-plan kitchen and a comfortable living room.

"There's nothing formal in this house," Maria Sharapova said.

The former World No. 1 capped off the tour by showing off her "amazing" bowling alley in the basement. She described it as the most "surprising" aspect of the house, sharing that she hadn't been a fan of bowling before she had it installed but now enjoyed the activity with her friends.

