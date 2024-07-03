"We have a lot of fun" - Maria Sharapova spills the beans on her & Serena Williams' friendship 20 years after Wimbledon meeting

Maria Sharapova recently revealed the details of her friendship with once-arch-rival-turned-friend Serena Williams. It has been 20 years since the Russian won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon defeating Williams in the final.

On July 3, 2004, a 17-year-old teenager Maria Sharapova knocked off two-time defending champion Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam title, with the scoreline reading 6-1, 6-4.

It has been 20 years since that moment at SW19 and the Russian has returned to the Centre Court, this time as a spectator. The former World No. 1 was seated in the royal box with her partner Alexander Gilkes.

She also engaged in a conversation on Tennis Channel and revealed details about her friendship with Serena Williams. The five-time Grand Slam champion said that they have a lot of fun and they keep in touch over their phones. Sharapova also praised the American for her business endeavors.

"Now we get to reflect on the past and have a good laugh about it. Yeah also seeing her, she has two kids now and also an incredibly strong business platform. Yeah, we have a lot of fun. We have some good chats on out phones," Sharapova said.

Williams and Sharapova have met 22 times on the WTA Tour with the 22-time Grand Slam champion leading 20-2.

Serena Williams on her 'beef' with Maria Sharapova: "It was just competitive"

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at the 2015 Australian Open (Source: GETTY)

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova have seemingly buried the hatchet but all was not well between the two when they were playing competitive tennis.

Williams addressed the 'beef' while unveiling 'The Serena Collection' of trading cards. She said that there was animosity between the two but has now faded. The American also said that they were incredibly competitive and wanted to win. She also added that the clash between the two was professional and not personal.

"Not anymore. I mean, was there ever beef? I guess. It was just competitive. She was winning. I was winning, you know, we both wanted to win, and I don't think it was personal. It was just, 'Do you want to win?" Williams said.

Sharapova and Williams are now very good friends, with the American calling the Russian her best friend while crediting motherhood for bringing them closer. They are often seen spending time with each other at various events like the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week.

