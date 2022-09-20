"I couldn't" - Carlos Alcaraz on whether he would accept if Roger Federer offers him his services as coach

Carlos Alcaraz pledged his allegiance to his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, calling him his "second father" and someone he was hoping to have a long relationship with.

The topic came to light when the US Open champion was a guest on El Hormiguero, a Spanish television program hosted and produced by screenwriter Pablo Motos.

Over the course of the program, Alcaraz was asked if he would be interested in taking on Roger Federer as his coach if the Swiss maestro offered his services, considering his recent decision to step away from the sport he has dominated for more than two decades. The World No. 1 was emphatic in his reply, quickly shutting down any further discussion on the topic.

"I couldn't [replace Ferrero with Federer]. I've always said that Juan Carlos is my second father, I wouldn't change him for the world," Alcaraz said, via Eurosport.

This is not the first time that Alcaraz has spoken so highly of Ferrero. In a recent interview with COPE, he reiterated the importance of his coach in his life and career.

"Juan Carlos has been very important to me, he has experienced everything that I am experiencing now. It is easier for him to give me advice and at the same time this is very important," he stated.

The young Spaniard, who turned professional in 2018 at the age of 15, has been coached by former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero for the last few years. The 2003 French Open champion has previously coached Alexander Zverev for a brief period, starting in 2017 before parting ways in early 2018.

Brett Hoffman @BrettHoffmanjr the next one has arrived! beautiful moment as Alcaraz embraces his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero VAMOS!!!the next one has arrived!beautiful moment as Alcaraz embraces his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero #USOpen VAMOS!!! 🇪🇸 the next one has arrived! 🎾 beautiful moment as Alcaraz embraces his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero #USOpen https://t.co/Iv1cOIGY5c

The pair crossed paths at the JC Ferrero-Equelite Academy, run by Ferrero, where Alcaraz used to train. They joined hands soon after and have had a pretty successful relationship to date, winning five titles and reaching the top of the ATP rankings.

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu for a tennis match

Roger Federer and Rafal Nadal could face each other in an exhibition match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In his retirement statement, Roger Federer announced that the Laver Cup will be the last ATP event he will take part in. This left fans hopeful that he would continue to take to the court at exhibition events after his retirement.

Not long after, rumors arose that Federer and Rafael Nadal will play a 'Fedal' classic in an exhibition event at the recently-renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the iconic home ground of Real Madrid Football Club.

Nadal is a widely-known fan of the club, who are apparently planning to host a match between Federer and Nadal as a tribute to their iconic rivalry.

Front Office Sports @FOS



Current renovations at Santiago Bernabeu will create a retractable pitch that can host tennis matches Real Madrid wants to host a one-off match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at its 81,000-seat stadium, per @espn Current renovations at Santiago Bernabeu will create a retractable pitch that can host tennis matches Real Madrid wants to host a one-off match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at its 81,000-seat stadium, per @espn. Current renovations at Santiago Bernabeu will create a retractable pitch that can host tennis matches 🎾 https://t.co/0OLRZawBGK

In a recent interview with COPE during his Davis Cup duties in Valencia, Alcaraz spoke about his desire to play at the iconic stadium, especially against Nadal. If Federer and Nadal were to face each other, the teenager hopes to catch the match live if he doesn't get invited to take to the court.

"I would love to play at the Bernabeu, and even more so with Rafa. But now a Rafa-Federer throws more; It would be nice to see that match. But I hope they tell me to play it, I would be delighted," he said.

