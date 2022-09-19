"I hope they tell me to play it, I would be delighted" - Carlos Alcaraz on possibly joining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for a tennis match at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu

Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his desire to play alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Real Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The two tennis legends will never face each other on tour again, but there is a possibility of them playing another 'Fedal' classic in an exhibition event.

The Santiago Bernabeu has been newly renovated and can host up to 80,000 spectators. Nadal has been a fan of Real Madrid since childhood and is often spotted at the Bernabeu for the team's matches. In light of Federer's retirement announcement, the club is planning to host a Federer-Nadal clash as a tribute to the iconic rivalry.

The newly crowned World No. 1 hopes to be part of the spectacle. While he is thrilled by the idea of playing against Nadal at the venue, he said that a Federer-Nadal clash has more weightage.

Speaking during a recent interview with COPE during his Davis Cup duties in Valencia, Alcaraz opened up about the possibility of playing alongside the two tennis greats at the Bernabeu.

"I would love to play at the Bernabéu, and even more so with Rafa," Carlos Alcaraz said. "But now a Rafa-Federer throws more; It would be nice to see that match. But I hope they tell me to play it, I would be delighted."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Imagine those two playing in front of 80,000 fans! Real Madrid want to host a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu.Imagine those two playing in front of 80,000 fans! Real Madrid want to host a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu. Imagine those two playing in front of 80,000 fans! 😍 https://t.co/BQBIOACFX5

Still just 19 and having won his maiden Grand Slam singles title and becoming World No. 1 just a week ago, Alcaraz is aware that the job is just getting started. He went straight to the Davis Cup after his hectic US Open campaign and the youngster admitted that he has not had time to reflect on the biggest achievement of his career so far.

"We have not yet assimilated what has happened because from New York I have gone directly to the Davis Cup. I still haven't stopped to think about what I've done and what needs to be improved in the future. Arriving is complicated, staying even more," Alcaraz said.

He also reiterated the importance of his coach and former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero in his life and career.

"Juan Carlos has been very important to me, he has experienced everything that I am experiencing now. It is easier for him to give me advice and at the same time this is very important," the Spaniard added.

Tennis TV @TennisTV Youngest Miami & Madrid men’s champion

Youngest to defeat both Nadal & Djokovic

Youngest ATP500 champion ever (Rio 2022)

Youngest US Open champ since Sampras (1990)

Youngest Grand Slam champ since Nadal (2005)

Youngest World No.1 EVER



is SPECIAL 🤩 Youngest Miami & Madrid men’s championYoungest to defeat both Nadal & DjokovicYoungest ATP500 champion ever (Rio 2022)Youngest US Open champ since Sampras (1990)Youngest Grand Slam champ since Nadal (2005)Youngest World No.1 EVER @carlosalcaraz is SPECIAL 🤩 ✨ Youngest Miami & Madrid men’s champion✨ Youngest to defeat both Nadal & Djokovic✨ Youngest ATP500 champion ever (Rio 2022)✨ Youngest US Open champ since Sampras (1990)✨Youngest Grand Slam champ since Nadal (2005)✨Youngest World No.1 EVER@carlosalcaraz is SPECIAL 🤩 https://t.co/X30UlfAAeK

"Time to keep dreaming" - Carlos Alcaraz after US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz in action at Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Valencia

Still in his teenage years, Carlos Alcaraz has already achieved the goals he set out to chase when he started playing tennis. The Spaniard now aims to set more goals and achieve bigger dreams in tennis, with the task upon him of consolidating his position at the summit of the ATP rankings and winning more Grand Slams.

“I dreamed of being number 1 in the world and winning a Grand Slam. It's time to keep dreaming, keep winning tournaments and be among the best for as long as possible," Carlos Alcaraz said on his next steps.

He also revealed the best advice he has received so far to be able to cope with the pressures of being at the top of the sport and and the attention that comes with it.

"Always be humble, be with your people, don't let the results and the moment go to your head; know where you come from. Both my team and the people around me have told me; let it be the same," Alcaraz expressed.

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz helped Spain advance to the knock-out stage of the Davis Cup Finals with a straight-sets win over Soonwoo Kwon in Spain's tie against South Korea.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



( @DavisCup) Carlos had to do Alcaraz stuff to help Spain to win the tie on yesterday Carlos had to do Alcaraz stuff to help Spain to win the tie on yesterday (🎥 @DavisCup) https://t.co/R35WdnJ3zW

