"I'd just probably ask him what his mind goes through when he's out there competing." - Brandon Nakashima on what he'd quiz Roger Federer about 

Roger Federer has been known to maintain a cool temperament and demeanor on the court and exude calmness and composure when things don't necessarily go his way.

In an interview with Tennis Channel on their Warm and Fuzzy segment on their YouTube channel, Brandon Nakashima spoke about how he would love to be stuck in an elevator with Federer.

Brandon Nakashima said that he'd ask him how he maintains such calmness on the court and what goes through his head when he is playing. Nakashima said:

"I'd probably say Roger Federer. Being stuck in an elevator with him would be cool. I'd just probably ask him what his mind goes through when he's out there competing, just to see what he's thinking out there, how he's playing and stuff," Nakashima said.

Federer is a focal point of influence for many of the young stars in the game. The likes of Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and others have always waxed lyrical about how much they respect and admire the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Roger Federer's impending return to action

Roger Federer during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Giant Slalom

Roger Federer recently announced that he will be participating in the 2022 Swiss Indoors in October using a protected ranking. The event was last held in 2019, when Federer emerged victorious for the 10th time. He has also confirmed his participation at the Laver Cup later this year in September.

Federer has been sidelined ever since his quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon last year. He has been dealing with a right knee injury since at least 2020 and has had to have multiple knee surgeries which has seen his rankings take a tumble as he is currently 46th in the world.

Federer's absence from the tour has also seen his eternal rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic win Grand Slams, with the former moving one clear of the Swiss maestro and the latter level with him by winning 20 Majors.

Federer has been sporadically active on social media, teasing his recovery from the knee injury with videos on Instagram along with his work with Hollywood legend Anne Hathaway in a commercial promoting tourism of his home country Switzerland. He also visited Malawi to see the progress his foundation has been making.

Aside from the tournaments announced, Federer hasn't announced a concrete return date, hinting at a return sometime in the middle or late 2022.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan