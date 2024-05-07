Venus Williams and Serena Williams were both in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. While both sisters sported gowns, their outfits were quite contrasting in terms of their overall look.

Serena wore a golden gown that she designed in collaboration with Balenciaga, while Venus sported a mirrored gown created by Marc Jacobs. 23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner Serena completed her look by pairing her gown with black opera gloves and pointy shoes.

Serena, the more successful and prominent of the two sisters, hogged the limelight, but tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were more impressed with Venus' look.

One set of fans questioned Serena's choice of outfit for the prestigious fashion event, and among them, there were some who also lauded Venus' look.

"I would like Serena to have the same stylist as her sister...," one fan wrote.

"She may lose to her Serena on the court but she always eating her up in the fashions," another fan commented.

"Why so many mermaids? Giving bokeh effect.Ate Serena up though," another fan chimed in.

"Serena Williams why?" asked one fan.

Another set of fans, without naming Serena, were in awe of Venus' look for the 2024 Met Gala.

"She looks like a fairy right out of a Disney movie," wrote one fan.

"Venus looks beautiful. I feel she's overlooked a lot," commented another fan.

"So you couldn’t call your sister to even say ‘oh what are you wearing this year?’," another fan asked.

"This gown represents a collective effort to create something truly extraordinary" - Serena Williams on her 2024 Met Gala look

Serena Williams at the 2024 Met Gala

During her appearance at this year's Met Gala, Serena delved deep into her Balenciaga gown and what it represents in a conversation with Vogue.

"It’s truly been an honor to collaborate with the talented Balenciaga team on such a memorable and glamorous piece. This gown represents a collective effort to create something truly extraordinary, and I am immensely proud to be the one to showcase it," Serena told Vogue.

The former WTA World No. 1 also wore Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak watch and raved about how it complimented her overall look.

"I love how the sand gold color plays off my dress and how its tone changes depending on the angle and light," Serena added.

The 42-year-old went on to talk about her memories of the 2017 and 2023 editions of the Met Gala. On both occasions, she was pregnant; first with Olympia, and then with Adira River.

