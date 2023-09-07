"I'd love to have my kid to look up to her as a role model" - Naomi Osaka lauds Coco Gauff on return to US Open, confirms Australian Open comeback 

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka made a return to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to take part in a forum on mental health in sports. She was joined by 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps and US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Osaka is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Shai, in July. While at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday, the former World No. 1 sat down for a conversation with ESPN.

Upon being asked about Coco Gauff's recent achievements, Osaka lauded the 19-year-old's on-court and off-court demeanor, hailing her as a positive role model for her own daughter.

"I don't know if I would be bold enough to say I mentored her but I’m always really proud of everything that she does. She seems like such a good person. Just everything that she’s doing and speaking out about so many different topics. I think it’s something that I'd love to have my kid to look up to her as a role model," Naomi Osaka said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also expressed her admiration for Gauff's performance at the ongoing US Open. The American is through to the semifinals at the New York major and will lock horns with Karolina Muchova for a place in the final.

"Just seeing her doing well in her home Grand Slam is really cool. I cheer for her every match she plays," she added.

Commenting on her comeback to the tour in 2024, Osaka opened up about taking on a heavier workload on her return to professional tennis.

"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play so I think some people will be happy with that," Naomi Osaka said.

"Honestly, I think it's because I realize that I don't know how the beginning of the year is going to go for me. Like, I don't know the level of play. I think I kind of have to ease into it so at the very least I'm going to set myself up for a very good end of the year," she said.

Additionally, she confirmed her participation in the 2024 Australian Open.

"I think we're probably going to form a group chat" - Naomi Osaka on fellow returning mothers Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber

Naomi Osaka at the 2023 US Open

Prior to giving birth, Naomi Osaka admitted to harboring the assumption that having a child signified the end of a woman's playing career, as she had oberved a scarcity of women with children on tour.

"For me, I always had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career. I don’t really see a lot of women on the tennis tour with kids. They are usually a bit older, and it just seems like a very hard taxing on your body," Naomi Osaka said.

However, Osaka appears to have reconsidered her stance, possibly influenced by Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki's successful comebacks, as well as the impending return of Angelique Kerber.

The four-time Grand Slam champion expressed her admiration for Svitolina and Wozniacki's high level of play on their return to professional tennis and made a light-hearted remark about forming a group chat with them.

"I think we're probably going to form a group chat or something. But it's really good to see everyone playing well again and to see familiar faces," she told ESPN.

