Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann recently commented on Simona Halep's chances of winning the 2023 US Open.

Her remarks came after the Romanian was named in the entry list for this year's final Grand Slam tournament despite being provisionally suspended from the sport.

Halep has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for a banned substance called roxadustat at the US Open. This substance stimulates red blood cell production.

According to Antena 3 CNN, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has now issued a statement after Simona Halep's name appeared on the entry list, assuring everyone that no decision has been made.

"Good morning. I promise you that no decision has been made available to anyone yet. In the US Open player field, it is clearly marked as provisionally suspended, and therefore, if she remains suspended, she will be withdrawn. If not, she can compete," they said.

The latest episode of "Observed" featured hosts Rachel Stuhlmann and Joe Pucciarelli discussing Halep possibly competing in the upcoming US Open. Stuhlmann stated that since the two-time Grand Slam winner's most recent match was at the tournament, it must have weighed on her.

"As we know, she's uh provisionally suspended and the last time her last match was at the US Open, and I believe she lost the first round. I know that's probably been weighing on her like that was her last match and she's been gone for a year. I mean, that's got to be tough," she said.

Rachel Stuhlmann added that she hopes Simona Halep comes out with a "chip" on her shoulder and wins the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

"It's really good to hear that she's back playing in the US Open. I really like her and I would love to see her just come out just like with a chip on her shoulder and just going forward at the US Open. And she could walk away with the title. I mean her game is one of the best," Stuhlmann said.

Simona Halep has been charged with a second doping offense

Simona Halep pictured at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 9.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed in May that former World No. 1 Simona Halep has been charged with a second breach of anti-doping rules.

According to the ITIA, the two-time Grand Slam winner has been charged again, "relating to irregularities in her athlete biological passport." The Athlete Biological Passport program continuously monitors biological data to identify potential doping violations.