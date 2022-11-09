“I'd love for WTA to settle for next year in one place and make it as big as ATP has" - Iga Swiatek's feedback for WTA Finals

After bowing out of the WTA Finals in the last-four stages on Sunday, Iga Swiatek ended her scarcely believable season, in which she won 67 matches and lost just nine. With no gap between the year-end championships and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup, the World No. 1 player decided to skip the latter.

When asked for her thoughts on the WTA Finals, the Pole appealed to the organizers to follow in the ATP's footsteps from next year onwards. She did, however, state that she understood how difficult it must have been for them to organize the event given the circumstances.

"I've never experienced WTA Finals, like in its prime, in terms of the organization and WTA not hurrying with everything, if you know what I mean. I'd love for the WTA to kind of settle for next year in one place and actually make it as big as it was or maybe as ATP has. But on the other hand, I kind of understand why it happened and from the business side, it's probably hard to make this kind of event. But I just think if ATP can do it, we can do it," Swiatek expressed.

The WTA Finals signed a 10-year deal with China's Shenzhen that started in 2019. However, due to strict COVID-19 restrictions in place in China, the WTA signed a one-year deal to host the event in Texas.

“There's always talk about prize money during ATP and WTA Finals. And it's just pretty sad that WTA kind of got hit by Covid and by not having a place to play before and organize everything properly. But on the other hand, you have an example in ATP, that they were able to do everything and even increase the prize money," she stated.

“So, hopefully, for next time, we're going to be more prepared. I know Covid happened. But on the other hand, most of the tournaments were able to provide even more or the same. So hopefully next year this is going to change," she added.

Iga Swiatek aims to win national awards over Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski (L) congratulates Iga Swiatek for winning the 2022 French Open.

In a press conference after losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the WTA Finals, Iga Swiatek spoke about the yearly national sports award in Poland. She stated that she once finished second to Polish football star Robert Lewandowski and is hoping to win it this year.

“Well, we have this huge gala that happens every year in Poland. Two years ago, I made it to second place. Lewandowski was first. This year I'm pretty curious what's gonna happen. But I'm gonna be in Australia anyway, unfortunately. It's not like I'm going to have plenty of time to enjoy these kinds of things, but I would love to come," Iga Swiatek said.

Poll : 0 votes